BANGKOK: The court has issued a warrant for the arrest of a former deputy city police chief after he made a no-show on Nov 10 to acknowledge charges for allegedly helping former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra escape justice.

Monday 27 November 2017, 09:09AM

Former prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra fled shortly before the Aug 25 ruling by the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions on her rice scheme trial. Photo: Bangkok Post

The Central Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases on Friday (Nov 24) approved the warrant for the arrest of Col Chairit Anurit, the former deputy chief of Metropolitan Police Division 5.

The police colonel has been charged with dereliction of duty, violating Section 157 of the Criminal Code. He is accused of accused of helping Yingluck flee to the border province of Sa Kaeo in August.

Col Chairit was among three officers detained in September in connection with a Toyota Camry allegedly used by Yingluck to travel to Sa Kaeo.

The ex-premier failed to show up to hear the court’s ruling in the criminal negligence case over her administration’s rice-pledging scheme. The court then deferred reading the ruling until Sept 27. On that date it announced its decision, finding her guilty for not preventing corruption and irregularities in the scheme. It sentenced her to five years in prison. She is believed to be seeking political asylum in the UK.

On Nov 6, the National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) appointed a legal official to file a police complaint against Col Chairit.

Col Burin Thongpraphai, an NCPO legal official, filed the complaint with Maj Gen Phakkhaphong Phongphetra, deputy commissioner of the Metropolitan Police Bureau (MBP), who heads an investigation into the case, and Lt Col Charoensith Khong-itthi, deputy chief of the Pathumwan Police.

Four days later, the police announced it was issuing a second summons for Col Chairit after he failed to present himself and acknowledge charges for allegedly helping Yingluck escape.

Col Chairit was scheduled to meet Pathumwan police under a summons on Nov 10 but he was nowhere to be found.

According to the law, if a person repeatedly fails to answer summonses, a warrant will be issued for their arrest, deputy MBP chief Maj Gen Phakkhaphong Phongphetra said.

Col Chairit has already been suspended from duty as deputy chief of Metropolitan Police Division 5.

Maj Gen Phakkhaphong earlier refused to speculate on the possibility of Col Chairit fleeing abroad.