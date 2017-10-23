The Phuket News
Visitors flock to flower tunnel

SUPHAN BURI: Locals, volunteers, and vendors joined hands to turn 400 metres of the road along the Pak Klong Talad flower market into a spectacular “Flowers for Father” exhibition, to pay final respects to the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Bangkok Post

Monday 23 October 2017, 08:27AM

A floral depiction of the national flag is one of dozens of major displays of flowers that have sprung up in the past week, including a 400-metre ‘Flowers for Father’ exhibition at the old Pak Klong Talad (flower market). Photo by Worrapon Phayakum
A floral depiction of the national flag is one of dozens of major displays of flowers that have sprung up in the past week, including a 400-metre ‘Flowers for Father’ exhibition at the old Pak Klong Talad (flower market). Photo by Worrapon Phayakum

Roughly one million flowers of numerous kinds were used to create this exhibition that shows the people’s loyalty to the late monarch, said Sontaya Newrungjai, one of the organisers. The exhibition has been prepared by thousands of volunteers who helped turn the road into a magnificent flower tunnel, she said. It is a collaboration between locals, vendors, volunteers, the Miracle of Life Foundation and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration.

Along the road to the venue, people have also adorned their houses with marigold flowers, making the scenery glow with yellow, as their final tribute to the late King. At the exhibition, a multitude of visitors in black and white were making their way slowly through the six flower stations in the midst of the hot afternoon sun, hoping to get a glimpse of the flowers. The exhibition is divided into six stations signifying the relationship between the late King and Thais.

The first station, Khon Thai, represents Thai people’s happiness under the reign of the late King.

Rainfall, the second station, is inspired by an occasion where a wilted lotus was offered to the late King by an elderly woman named “Toom”. The station portrays the love and care he had for his people, like rainfall which gives life to plants.

The Imprints, the third station, was arranged using a variety of benjamas (chrysanthemums) and flowers from cold-climate areas from the northern region of Thailand. It represents the late King’s care and vision that provided life-supporting sustenance to Thai people.

The fourth station entitled Home is arranged with 77 golden dararat (daffodils), representing everlasting love and gratitude of Thai people from the 77 provinces of Thailand. These flowers also represent individual Thai’s respects offered to the late King on his journey to heaven.

Thousands of marigolds were used in creating the fifth station, “King Rama IX”, which represents the nation’s period of peace and prosperity under the reign of King Bhumibol.

Montharop, the last station, is designed to represent the gates of heaven. According to Thai belief, Montharop, or the heavenly flower, will be sent down to earth from heaven when heaven acquires earth’s agony.

The departure of the late King exposed Thais to a great deal of grief, and so the heavens sent Montharop. The station also reflects the respects Thais offered to the late King on his journey to heaven.

Most people appeared to enjoy the exhibition despite the huge crowds and heat. But there were also people snapping at others if they stopped to take a photo for too long, blocking the narrow walkway.

Kanlayarat Sakkajornpop, who upon coming across news of the exhibition on Facebook rushed from Suphan Buri province with four others, said she was not disappointed with the exhibition since it was “worthwhile and eased my weariness”.

Kanittha Ngaowattanaprateep said she was impressed and praised the organisers.

Read original story here.

 

 
