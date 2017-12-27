The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Visa wait for tourists could top four hours

BANGKOK: Tourists applying for a visa on arrival at Suvarnabhumi airport are likely to face up to a four-hour wait during the New Year period due to a tough screening process to catch undesirables trying to enter the Kingdom.

immigration, tourism, technology,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 27 December 2017, 08:41AM

Immigration police say tourists arriving over the next few days should expect to cool their heels for four hours before they are stamped in. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Immigration police say tourists arriving over the next few days should expect to cool their heels for four hours before they are stamped in. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Col Cherngron Rimpadee, deputy immigration police spokesman, yesterday (Dec 26) asked for understanding saying the procedures are necessary to deal with criminals that take advantage of the hectic period to enter the country by disguising themselves as tourists.

The Immigration Bureau is considering opening more lanes for visa processing to reduce the lengthy queues.

A visa on arrival allows passport holders of 18 nationalities to enter Thailand for the purpose of tourism for a period not exceeding 15 days.

It is being offered at designated immigration checkpoints in airports nationwide.

The NAKA Island

Popular among Indian and Chinese tourists, it is issued mostly at Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports, with 6-7000 tourists applying for them each day.

Ideally, the process should take three minutes to complete but sudden influxes of applicants can lead to long queues.

Gen Pruettipong Prayoonsiri, director of Immigration Police Division 2, said the Immigration Bureau is looking for solutions that don’t compromise security, such as boosting staff during busy periods.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials ramp up Phuket boat safety for New Year

Harbour Department with the help of Marine Police must arrest and fine crazy helmsmen for driving their speedboats at full speed and well above the 5-...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket

I hope this idea works better than the "tourist" courts, that never came to fruition, in fact no one could find where to report an issue to,...(Read More)

Officials launch 10 tourist service centres in Phuket

Christmas eve, a young man was at my door, masturbating through his pants. I made a police report, told them where he worked as a security guard at ...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

I ALWAYS look both ways before I go through a light that has just changed to green....(Read More)

Officials ramp up Phuket boat safety for New Year

Maybe police would more likely to be out and about enforcing laws if they were not dressed so inappropriately for the tropical heat. Skin-tight, long ...(Read More)

Court jails seven for murder of disabled bread man

Police Investigators refused (?)to include in their case that it was a premeditated attack. Of course, what could you expect? The murderers are sons ...(Read More)

Officials ramp up Phuket boat safety for New Year

Does the public, inhabitants and tourists not have the right to know which piers are not prepared, and in which way such piers are inadequate. Are th...(Read More)

Officials ramp up Phuket boat safety for New Year

"Ramp up" in this case means to call PN and tell them to come and snap some pictures so people think we're doing something for a change....(Read More)

Police arrest suspect in shooting murder of 17-year-old Phuket girl

...." we also FOUND that mr X is wanted for..., and we also FOUND that mr X still has 2 other arrest warrants on him"..!! What is this fo...(Read More)

Mother and baby daughter dead after horror road smash in Phuket

We all see daily that a large part of the Phuket traffic police not do their duty, ..traffic law enforcement. Why to have them? For what? Any one s...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.