VIPs from 30 nations expected at Royal Cremation

BANGKOK: About 30 countries have indicated they will send high-level representatives to attend the royal cremation of King Rama IX, Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai announced today (Oct 17).

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 07:08PM

Officials rehearse for the royal cremation at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Sunday. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said about 30 nations will send high-level representatives to attend the ceremony on Oct 26. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post
Officials rehearse for the royal cremation at Sanam Luang, Bangkok, on Sunday. Foreign Minister Don Pramudwinai said about 30 nations will send high-level representatives to attend the ceremony on Oct 26. Photo: Patipat Janthong / Bangkok Post

Appropriate arrangements were being made to receive them, he said. Their numbers were likely to rise.

The Foreign Ministry had not sent out specific invitations to attend the Oct 26 ceremony, but other governments were welcome to express their wish to do so, Mr Don said.

National police chief Pol Gen Chakthip Chaijinda today said police would ensure the safety of people who attend the ceremonies and facilitate traffic flow.

The final rehearsal for the procession would be held this Saturday (Oct 21).

Police were instructed to increase their efficiency in screening those people who would be allowed access to restricted areas during the ceremonies.

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwon told the government committee organising the royal cremation to ensure the security of mourners at all locations around Sanam Luang and those attending ceremonies in the provinces. More security cameras will be installed.

Pol Gen Chakthip said he was confident the royal ceremonies would be peaceful and orderly. There were no reports to date of any suspicious movements. The public should follow officers' instructions to maintain order and for their own safety.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
