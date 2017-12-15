PHUKET: The inaugural Vietjet Air flight from Ho Chi Minh City landed in Phuket today (Dec 15), marking the new service of four flights per week, serving growing travel demand between Thailand and Vietnam.

Inaugural flight from Ho Chi Minh touched down at Phuket International Airport at midday, to be welcomed by shower from water cannons on the tarmac and the first passengers greeted by Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket Office Director Kanokkittika Kritwutikon and Phuket International Airport General Manager Petch Chancharoen.

As they passsed through the terminal, the inaugural flight passengers received surprise gifts from Vietjet.

The Ho Chi Minh City-Phuket route will operate a return flight every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday with a flight duration of two hours per leg.

Ho Chi Minh City flights depart at 11:15am on Mondays and Wednesdays, at 10:15am on Fridays and at 10:35am on Sundays.

Phuket flights depart at 2:10pm on Mondays and Wednesdays; at 1:05pm on Fridays; and at 1:45pm on Sundays.

With recent launch of Ho Chi Minh City-Chiang Mai air route, and soon Bangkok-Dalat service to be operated by Vietjet Thailand, Vietjet Group will have six routes to Thailand from Vietnam.

The airline currently boasts a fleet of 48 aircraft, including A320s and A321s, and operates 350 flights each day. It has already carried 50 million passengers and opened 78 routes in Vietnam and across the region to international destinations such as Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Myanmar and Cambodia.

Looking ahead, the airline plans to expand its network across the Asia Pacific region. To prepare for this plan, Vietjet has signed agreements with the world’s leading aircraft manufacturers to purchase more brand-new and modern aircraft, the company announced in a release issued today.

The modern airline landed in hot water last year for launching a calendar featuring bikini-clad models. In response, the airline toned down its calendar just a bit for 2018.