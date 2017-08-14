VIDEO: From Trash To Treasure They say one man's trash is another man's treasure. This is one Phuket expat's story.... Produced by: JP Mestanza ThePhuketNews.com Monday 14 August 2017, 10:58AM Anthony Cameron, the author of two novels, Driftwood (2014) and Butterfly on Bangla(2015), is an Australian ex-pat living in Phuket, Thailand. He writes as a way of breathing. Born in Melbourne, he escaped in his early twenties to central Victoria, years before the big tree change. He designed and built a sustainable house, raised two sustainable children. Whilst in hospital in late1989, and faced with losing his right arm, he wrote what became the basis of one of the Driftwood stories, 'The Raffle', with his left hand. He worked with other misfits and fringe dwellers for twenty years in the performing arts world as a sound engineer, lighting tech, tour manager and head tech. Anthony recently relocated to Thailand where he spends his time writing and scouring the beaches for treasures, which he turns into sculptures and functional art.





