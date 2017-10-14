The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Vettel’s championship campaign over after Ferrari’s calamitous Japanese Grand Prix

FORMULA ONE: The Japanese Grand Prix started at 2:03pm, but by 2:04pm Sebastian Vettel knew he’d lost the championship.

technology, weather, transport,

Michael Lamonato

Saturday 14 October 2017, 10:02AM

Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel sits inside his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix in Sepang on September 30, 2017. Photo: Mohd Rasfan / AFP
Ferrari's driver Sebastian Vettel sits inside his car during the third practice session of the Formula One Malaysia Grand Prix in Sepang on September 30, 2017. Photo: Mohd Rasfan / AFP

His poor getaway was no disaster, but as the field raced to the first turn the German could feel the engine problems he identified on the parade lap were still plaguing the car.

Hamilton was pulling away and Vettel couldn’t keep up. Max Verstappen jumped him for second place halfway around the track, and at the end of the lap Vettel was mugged by three cars on the straight. When a fourth got him one lap later Ferrari put the German out of his misery; the call came in to retire the car.

Vettel’s race was over and, with Hamilton streaming into the distance virtually unopposed, so too was his 2017 championship campaign.

The problem was as painful as it was simple: the engine required a spark plug change, but such is the complexity of the modern F1 power unit this relatively simple task could not be conducted in the few minutes mechanics have to work on the car while it rests on the grid.

It was the latest incident in a damaging unreliability trend for the Italian team.

Turbocharger problems troubled Ferrari early in the season and handling issues that had the car pulling to one side in a straight line afflicted Vettel’s Hungarian and Italian grand prixs.

In Singapore both Vettel and Kimi Räikkönen were eliminated on the first lap – though this was down to driver error on Vettel’s part – and in Malaysia three power unit problems struck down the team on what should have been a weekend of heavy point-scoring.

Japan was perhaps Ferrari’s last chance to push Vettel’s title hopes, but when the engine cover came off the car just minutes before the start of the race the result seemed inevitable.

Out of the car, Vettel rushed to the defence of his team.

“I think I need to protect them,” he told TV crews after the race. “We’ve done an incredible job so far.

C and C Marine

“Obviously bitter about the last two races with the reliability issues, but it’s like that sometimes.

“Of course it hurts, and we’re all disappointed, but now I think we just have to get back, get some rest and go flat out for the last four races and see what happens.”

But the championship permutations are out of Vettel and Ferrari’s hands at this late stage of the season.

At the end of the Japanese Grand Prix Hamilton and Mercedes lead Vettel and Ferrari by 59 and 145 points on their respective title tables. If Hamilton outscores Vettel by 16 points at the next race in the United States – if Hamilton wins and Vettel finishes sixth or lower – the Briton will claim his fourth world championship. Mercedes will win the constructors championship if it prevents Ferrari from outscoring it by more than 16 points.

“Geez,” Hamilton exclaimed after the race when told of his commanding lead. “I could only have dreamt of having this kind of gap.”

In the face of unrecoverable odds, Vettel put on a brave face, perhaps for himself as much as for the cameras.

“We still have a chance this year,” he said. “But overall I think the team is on a good way. I think we’ve got a lot further than people have thought, so there’s also some positives – but for sure now you don’t look at the positives because it’s not the day to look at positives.”

Ferrari may have come further than many thought was possible in 2017, but they can come no further than this.

Don’t forget to tune in to Live89.5 each and every Saturday from 9am for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Could any gun law prevent people from doing such stupid things? No,as it is far to easy to buy a gun on the black market.What makes me wonder is,that ...(Read More)

Concerns raised over new B450mn Phuket marina

Ships ??? Looked at a navigation chart lately ? Hardley enough water depth for a "ship" to navigate up there safely without running aground....(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

I remember also one expert commenting here it could be an aircraft fuel tank....(Read More)

Wheelchair-bound Phuket TV repair man makes second trip to honour late King

Well... any follow up on these two, I would have thought their journey would have been covered from start to end....(Read More)

‘Not a torpedo,’ say Navy experts

Well, well, well, like I said... NOT a torpedo, and I'm no expert... but seems I know more than a Thai "expert," and these guys are goin...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

Quite actual ( BangkokPost), just this week a new thai gun/arm law came in place. That new law forbid foreigners in Thailand to own a gun. Foreigner...(Read More)

Patong pub shooter surrenders to police

This "Club" has a reputation as a "dodgy" place where the wanna be mafia and other unwanted elements of Patong go. The security is...(Read More)

Tiny London sushi bar wins three Michelin stars

So who the heck cares, I read the "Phuket news" for stories related to Phuket, If I wanted world news I tune into CNN and it would be releva...(Read More)

Confidence sinks in handling of Phuket lifeguard crisis

Tourists should have brain enough to see the danger !Why should somebody else risk there lives to save an Idiot?For money? or more money!To the chief ...(Read More)

‘Stam’ the fake cop busted in Phuket, denies Patong shakedowns

Safety zones in Patong? A big joke. A bomb exploded in front of a police box at beach road at end of bangla Rd at Patong on birthday of the Queen. Und...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.