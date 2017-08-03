Classifieds 50% off, use promo code FBkpkPromo The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket Services
The Phuket News Buy and Sell | Jobs | Property | Cars and Boats | Community | Services XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Vertigo

Thursday 3 August 2017, 10:00AM

Vertigo

Video Productions
Contact details
Person : James
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Email advertiser
CAPTCHA

Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44,your comment shows exactly why so many tourists die when swimming.They ignore red flags simply because they think they know everything better,...(Read More)

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

Foot...it's what's termed as "normal wear and tear." Big Ben is under cover, but it too breaks down and has to be repaired. Same as ...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Pauly44...It's not a comeback at all, merely pointing out to you as to how your comments give credence to what I say and why some comments are wro...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44...oh really? "Lifeguard Training. 4-8 September...This training will be conducted by 5 members of Surf Lifesaving Australia, led by David...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

44,you could save yourself even more time ,if you would stop writing your own comments!...(Read More)

Repairs to Phuket tsunami-warning towers underway

Why do they break so often? Aren't they waterproofed?...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Jor 12; Your comment perfectly demonstrates your ignorance, Australian lifeguards put the Thai lifeguards to shame....(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

Pauly44..."pure laziness" that probably comes about from being taught by Aussies who train them? "She'll be right mate"...(Read More)

Phuket muscles in on Patong taxi, tuk-tuk drivers over parking spaces

Jor 12; Your usual comeback believing you're highly intelligent attempting to phsycoanalyze others comments, lucky for you and Eagle there's G...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.