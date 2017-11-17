BANGKOK: The driver of a minivan that rammed into a truck last week in Ayutthaya, resulting in the deaths of five passengers including four Japanese tourists, has been charged, police said Thursday (Nov 16).

Friday 17 November 2017, 08:52AM

First responders clean up the highway around the wrecked van after the Nov 10 accident. Photo: Supplied

Two charges – reckless driving causing death, and reckless driving causing damage to others’ property – have been lodged against the van driver, Charun Aksonsri, 52.

Police said he had told them he fell asleep before the accident.

He was at the wheel of the van that slammed into the rear of a huge truck at around 4pm on Nov 9. The horrendous crash killed four Japanese tourists and their Thai tour guide. (See story here.)

All five of the victims died instantly in the accident, while the driver was seriously injured and taken to hospital.

He is still in the hospital, but has acknowledged the charges, said local police, adding they expect to forward the case to prosecutors within a month.

