Valentine's Day Quiz: Questions of love and romance

This Valentine’s Day The Phuket News is putting your knowledge of love and romance to the test with our bumper quiz. Try your luck answering some of these tricky questions and find out if your Valentine’s Day game is up to scratch. Good luck! The answers are at the bottom of the page.

Wednesday 14 February 2018, 11:00AM

The Food of Love

1.What arouses men more than any other scent in the world (according to the Smell & Taste Treatment and Research Foundation in Chicago)?

A. Lavender

B. Lilies

C. Woodsmoke

D. Beer

2. What green vegetable is said to contain androsterone, the hormone produced in men that stimulates sexual arousal in women?

A. Green pepper

B. Asparagus

C. Celery

D. Artichoke

3. Spanish fly, a ground-up beetle, has long been thought to swell passions. What, in fact, does it actually swell?

A. Your fingers

B. Blood vessels

C. The urethra

D. The sphincter

4. Oysters have long been considered an aphrodisiac. Why?

A. They are high in zinc, which is necessary for sperm production

B. Shakespeare made a metaphor about them in The Merry Wives of Windsor

C. Due to their texture

D. All of the above

5. Which of the following is not considered an aphrodisiac?

A. Asparagus

B. Honey

C. Nettles

D. Truffles

Sweet Nothings

Who said the following phrases:

1. “A woman needs a man like a fish needs a bicycle.”

A. Brigitte Bardot

B. Zsa Zsa Gabor

C. Irina Dunn

D. Germaine Greer

2. “When you marry your mistress, you create a vacancy.”

A. Oscar Wilde

B. George Bernard Shaw

C. G K Chesterton

D. Sir James Goldsmith

3. “Men seldom make passes at girls who wear glasses.”

A. Jan Moir

B. Hugh Hefner

C. Edward Lear

D. Dorothy Parker

4. “‘Tis better to have loved and lost, than never to have loved at all.”

A. Lord Byron

B. Alfred, Lord Tennyson

C. Bosie, Lord Alfred Douglas

D. The Marquess of Bath

5. “Sexual intercourse began in 1963.”

A. Mary Whitehouse

B. Mary Warnock

C. Dylan Thomas

D. Philip Larkin

6. On their deathbed: “I wish I had had more sex.”

A. Barbara Cartland

B. E M Forster

C. Andrea Dworkin

D. John Betjeman

Songs and Lovers

1. The 1983 hit “Every Breath You Take” by The Police is about:

A. Bigamy

B. Trudie Styler

C. A stalker

D. Tantric sex

2. The most popular “first dance” at weddings in 2010 was:

A. “The Only Way Is Up” by Yazz

B. “Moondance” by Van Morrison

C. “Everything” by Michael Bublé

D. “It’s Raining Men” by The Weather Girls

3. “The Power of Love” was a top 20 hit for which of the following?

A. Jennifer Rush

B. Meat Loaf

C. T-Rex

D. Jon Bon Jovi

4. The Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan classic “Especially for You” was also recorded by Kylie with which other male sex symbol?

A. Nick Cave

B. Michael Hutchence

C. David Hasselhoff

D. Kermit the Frog

Rhymes of Passion

5. Carly Simon’s 1972 hit “You’re So Vain” was reportedly about:

A. Warren Beatty

B. Mick Jagger

C. Nick Nolte

D. All of the above

Which of the following poems, often included in anthologies of “romantic verse”, is in fact a threat that failure to sleep with the poet will only result in being eaten by worms?

A. Shakespeare’s Sonnet 69

B. Marvell’s “To His Coy Mistress”

C. “Roses are red, violets are blue, sugar is sweet...”

D. Byron’s “Don Juan”

2. Which of the following is not the subject of a poem in Carol Ann Duffy’s 1999 collection, The World’s Wife?

A. Mrs Aesop

B. Queen Herod

C. Frau Freud

D. Posh Spice

3. Andrew Motion’s poem “In the Attic” is about:

A. His wife

B. His mother

C. His pupil

D. His dog

4. The garment that the “woman much missed” is wearing in Thomas Hardy’s poem “The Voice” is:

A. A snow-white shroud

B. An air-blue gown

C. A crimson armband

D. A yellow scarf

5. Which of the following pieces of advice are suggested in Wendy Cope’s “Two Cures for Love”?

A. Don’t see him. Don’t phone or write a letter

B. Join a dating service

C. Star in a reality television show

D. Get a new husband who likes self-publicity too

6. Who is the first poet known to have written “Roses are red, violets are blue”?

A. William Shakespeare

B. Edmund Spenser

C. Gerard Manley Hopkins

D. W H Auden

Say it with…

1. Which one of these hasn’t been advertised as a novelty Valentine’s gift?

A. Heart-shaped hole punch

B. Heart-shaped cucumber

C. Heart-shaped Le Creuset dish

D. Heart-shaped toilet paper

2. What planetary body was named after the Roman goddess of love?

A. Mercury

B. Uranus

C. Venus

D. Mars

3. Blind Date once attracted audiences of 18 million, but finished in 2003. Which one of these celebrities appeared on the show before they were famous?

A. Jude Law

B. Amanda Holden

C. Amanda Lamb

D. George Lamb

4. Which is not traditionally worn by the bride at her wedding for good luck?

A. Something blue

B. Something borrowed

C. Penny

D. A garter

5. Which one of these can you not hire as a wedding venue?

A. The Empire State building

B. Juliet’s balcony in Verona

C. Windsor Castle

D. Edinburgh Castle

6. What is the name of the anniversary celebrated at four years of marriage?

A. Aluminum

B. Gold

C. Fruit

D. Cotton

Answers:

Food of love: 1 – A. 2 – C. 3 – C. 4 – A. 5 – C.

Sweet nothings: 1 – C. 2 – D. 3 – D. 4 – B. 5 – D. 6 – D.

Songs and lovers: 1 – C. 2 – C. 3 – A. 4 – D. 5 – D.

Rhymes of passion: 1 – B. 2 – D. 3 – B. 4 – B. 5– A. 6 – B.

Say it with: 1 – D. 2 – C. 3 – B. 4 – D. 5 – C. 6 – C.