PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital organised an academic seminar for yesterday which was aimed at improving the hospital’s management and will help transform the facility into an Asean health centre.

Saturday 26 August 2017, 04:08PM

Vachira Phuket Hospital. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Phuket Vice Governor Mr Theera Anantaseriwittaya presided over the opening ceremony of the academic seminar yesterday (Aug 25) which was held at the Sino House Phuket Hotel in Phuket Town, with the objective of the seminar to make the hospital’s services more friendly to foreign tourists.

Attending the seminar were 60 local government officials and hospital staff.

The hospital said it sees the need to raise its medical services to global standards as Thais as well as foreign tourists visit the hospital regularly.

The seminar was also held to promote Vachira Phuket Hospital as a health service centre in the Asean region.