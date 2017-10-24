PHUKET: Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town is inviting all to donate blood this month in remembrance of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

People are invited to donate blood in remembrance of the late King. Photo: Vachira Phuket Hospital

Vachira Phuket Hospital medical technician Ms Ampai Saengwichitr explained, “In a speech the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej once said that donating blood is a big way of making merit. We can help many people to survive. Even those people who have money cannot survive if no one donates blood. Blood donation might look scary and dangerous, but actually it is not.

“Donations benefit both the giver and the receiver.

“Foreigners who want to donate blood must have been living in Thailand for at least one year. However, in cases of emergency foreigners who have been living in Thailand at least six months can donate blood,” she said

Ms Ampai added, “The Vachira Phuket Hospital blood donation centre is located on the forth floor of the Outpatient Department Building.

“On Oct 24-25 blood donations can be made from 8:30am to 8pm and on Oct 26 from 8.30am-3pm. People who donate blood will receive a picture of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. For more information please contact 076-361234 ext 1285.”

In addition, mobile blood-donation clinics from Vachira Phuket Hospital will be held up until the end of October on the following dates at the following locations:

Oct27: Amway Bukis Company, 11am-4pm

Oct 30: COMO Point Yamu Hotel, 10am-3pm

Oct 31: Phuket Boat Lagoon, 10am-3pm