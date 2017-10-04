The Phuket News
UWCT receives US$1mn grant from US philanthropist Shelby Davis

US philanthropist Shelby Davis recently visited UWC Thailand to announce his donation of US$1 million dollars (B33.4mn) in matched funding to the school.

Thursday 5 October 2017, 10:00AM

This further strengthens Davis’ unique commitment to the UWC movement and its mission to make education a global force for peace and sustainability.

UWC Thailand, which joined the global network of 17 United World Colleges one year ago, will now benefit from US$1 million as part of the Davis-UWC IMPACT Challenge, an initiative which aims to incentivise alumni, parents, friends and family to donate funds to the UWC schools and colleges.

The donation will further enhance UWC Thailand’s extensive scholarship program which allows students enrolled in the International Baccalaureate Diploma Program, and selected through one of the 159 UWC national committees worldwide, to attend the school independent of their financial means.

On presenting his gift to UWC Thailand, Mr Davis said: “I hope my investment in UWC and future leaders the movement educates will serve as an inspiration to many to support aspiring youths from around the world to gain a world-class education embracing diversity, peace and sustainability so they are equipped to tackle today’s complex challenges, tensions and conflicts.

“In the years to come, the world needs extraordinary leadership to navigate these challenges and to make the most of new opportunities and I believe the UWC movement is ideally suited to educate the leaders and change-makers we need,” Mr Davis said.

UWC Thailand was founded by German entrepreneur and philanthropist, Klaus Hebben, and joined the UWC movement in 2016 as the 16th United World College. Each of the 17 UWC schools and colleges around the globe bring together young people from a wide spectrum of backgrounds to live and learn together.

Entry to UWC schools is highly competitive, but independent of financial means thanks to one of the most extensive scholarship programs for secondary education – supported by generous philanthropists like Shelby Davis.

Sir John Daniel, Chair of UWC International, said, “This is great news and on behalf of the UWC movement I express our profound gratitude to Shelby Davis for his continued generosity.”

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.