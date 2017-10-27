The Phuket News
The Phuket News World News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

US releases trove of Kennedy assassination files

UNITED STATES: The US government yesterday (Oct 26) released a mammoth, long-awaited trove of secret files on the assassination of president John F. Kennedy, but withheld others for further review on national security grounds.

crime, death, murder, police,

AFP

Friday 27 October 2017, 09:54AM

This file photo taken on October 24, 1962 shows US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy signing the order of naval blockade of Cuba at the White House in Washington, DC, during the Cuban missiles crisis. Photo: AFP / File
This file photo taken on October 24, 1962 shows US President John Fitzgerald Kennedy signing the order of naval blockade of Cuba at the White House in Washington, DC, during the Cuban missiles crisis. Photo: AFP / File

In a statement the National Archives said that on orders from President Donald Trump it had released 2,891 records related to the November 22, 1963 slaying of JFK in Dallas, Texas.

Kennedy scholars have said the documents were unlikely to contain any bombshell revelations or put to rest the rampant conspiracy theories about the assassination.

The files are vast in number and scope, covering everything from FBI directors’ memos over the years to interviews with members of the public in Dallas who came forward trying to provide clues in the weeks and months after that singularly unforgettable moment in US history.

Trump said in a memorandum he had agreed to hold back for further review some records relating to the killing.

Administration officials who requested anonymity said the majority of those requests had come from the Central Intelligence Agency and Federal Bureau of Investigation.

“Executive departments and agencies have proposed to me that certain information should continue to be redacted because of national security, law enforcement, and foreign affairs concerns,” Trump said.

“I have no choice – today – but to accept those redactions rather than allow potentially irreversible harm to our nation's security,” he said.

Trump gave agencies six months – until April 26, 2018 – to make their case for why the remaining documents should not be made public.

“At the end of that period, I will order the public disclosure of any information that the agencies cannot demonstrate meets the statutory standard for continued postponement of disclosure,” he said.

The 2,891 records approved for release are viewable on the National Archives website, in full and unredacted form.

“The president wants to ensure that there is full transparency here,” an official said, but “there does remain sensitive information in the records.”

This includes, for example, the identities of informants and “activities that were conducted with the support of foreign partner organisations, either intelligence or law enforcement,” the official said.

The Warren Commission which investigated the shooting of the charismatic 46-year-old president determined that it was carried out by a former Marine sharpshooter, Lee Harvey Oswald, acting alone.

That formal conclusion has done little, however, to quell speculation that a more sinister plot was behind the murder of the 35th president of the United States.

Hundreds of books and movies such as the 1991 Oliver Stone film “JFK” have fed the conspiracy industry, pointing the finger at Cold War rivals the Soviet Union or Cuba, the Mafia and even Kennedy’s vice president, Lyndon Johnson.

The release of the documents is in compliance with an October 26, 1992 act of Congress which required that the assassination records held in the National Archives be released in full and unredacted 25 years later.

Kennedy assassination experts were eagerly awaiting the opportunity to look at the files but have sought to tamp down expectations.

“Anybody who thinks there’s a document in there headed ‘Members of the Conspiracy to Kill President Kennedy’ is going to be waiting a long time,” said Larry Sabato, a professor of politics at the University of Virginia and the author of “The Kennedy Half Century”.

Gerald Posner, author of “Case Closed”, which determined that Oswald did indeed act alone, said people who think the files will “have the solution to the case that everybody can settle on” are going to be disappointed.

“That’s not going to happen,” Posner said.

“No one’s going to abandon their belief in a conspiracy because the release of the files doesn’t prove it,” he said. “They’ll just say it must have been destroyed or hidden.”

Experts agree, however, that the documents may shed some light on an intriguing chapter in Oswald’s life – his trip to Mexico City about seven weeks before the slaying where he is known to have met with Cuban and Soviet spies.

Sabato said the CIA and FBI may be blocking the release of certain documents to hide their own failings.

“When you get right down to it the CIA and FBI dropped the ball,” he said. “They had every indication that Oswald was a misfit and a sociopath.”

But neither agency informed the Secret Service, which is charged with protecting the president, he said.

Oswald defected to the Soviet Union in 1959 but returned to the United States in 1962.

He was shot to death two days after killing Kennedy by a nightclub owner, Jack Ruby, as he was being transferred from the city jail.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Lets wait first outcome of that critical Environment Impact assessment, and....plus possible reactions/protests of Phuket inhabitants and Phuket '...(Read More)

Bids for Phuket light-rail to open next year

Trying to reduce traffic congestion by reducing the available road space is crazy. Especially when you consider that this is an inflexible service tha...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration Office chief denies 90-day online reporting issues

90 day reporting is all about making the foreigner feel unwelcome and harassed as are the bizarrely inconsistent rules about address reporting. A leg...(Read More)

Problematic Chalong Underpass just a quarter way there

"We are still struggling to move some things out of the way, electrical poles, trees and so on," shouldn't this have been resolved BEFOR...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

The "garbage" looks like a fishing trap from a boat. I doubt the owners of jet skis are tossing litter on the beach. Most of all beach litt...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Yawn.......weren't the jet ski operators supposed to be banned several years ago ? Maybe Influential people could be behind them creaming off a fe...(Read More)

Patong taxi driver apologises for challenging police officer to fight

“We have a policy for decreasing parking spaces for taxis in Patong, but this has lead to there not being enough parking spaces for the taxis...&quo...(Read More)

Kamala jet-ski operators to be called in over public area parking

Boy...big surprise...jet-ski punks acting like they own the beach...which they pretty much do as demonstrated by Col Sakuntanark, who really has no in...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.