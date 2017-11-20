US 1960s cult killer Charles Manson dead at 83
UNITED STATES: Charles Manson, the psychopathic guru who masterminded a savage killing spree in the United States that shocked the world, has died aged 83, US media and California prison officials said late today (Nov 20).
Monday 20 November 2017, 02:35PM
US mass murderer Charles Manson, pictured in 2009, was due to undergo surgery for intestinal bleeding, but doctors determined he was too weak and the procedure too risky. Photo: AFP
Debra Tate – the sister of Manson’s most famous victim, Sharon Tate – told celebrity website TMZ that she received a call from prison officials saying that Manson, who had long been ill, died late Sunday evening US time.
California prison officials later issued a statement confirming the death.
In the late 1960s, Manson headed an apocalyptic cult that committed random murders in upscale mostly white neighbourhoods of Los Angeles – unleashing a wave of panic in the city and beyond.
