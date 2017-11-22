The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Untested but defiant, Aussies seek to strike ‘fear’ in Ashes

CRICKET: New-look Australia will bank on their pace attack terrifying England once again when two unfamiliar line-ups open hostilities for the Ashes, the oldest prize in Test cricket, in Brisbane tomorrow (Nov 22).

AFP

Wednesday 22 November 2017, 05:51PM

England all-rounder Ben Stokes (left) and Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. Photo: AFP
England all-rounder Ben Stokes (left) and Australia pace spearhead Mitchell Starc. Photo: AFP

Australia’s surprise selections raised plenty of eyebrows but they will hope their pace trio of Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins can replicate Mitchell Johnson’s devastating bowling at the Gabba ground in 2013.

England also have an untested batting line-up and their campaign to retain the Ashes urn was dealt a major blow when star all-rounder Ben Stokes was suspended pending investigations into a brawl outside a nightclub.

The build-up to the biennial series, which dates back to the 19th century, has been traditionally feisty, with opener David Warner saying he regarded facing England as “war” and several Australian players reminding the tourists of their treatment by Johnson four years ago.

The firebrand left-armer set the tone for the 2013-2014 Ashes with his ferocious fast bowling to take nine wickets at the Gabba as the Australians inflicted a crushing 381-run defeat, triggering a 5-0 series rout.

The Starc-led pace trio have never bowled together in a Test but they stack up favourably with Australia’s greatest pace combinations, with their combined career strike rates better than their gloried predecessors.

Australia have a formidable record at Brisbane’s intimidating’'Gabbatoir’ where they have not lost a Test match since 1988, and where England are winless in 31 years.

Starc appears key to Australia’s series hopes and he has targeted England’s big two batsmen, captain Joe Root and former skipper Alastair Cook, in the five-Test series.

“Cook and Root are the two main ones at the top who have played a heck of a lot of cricket and done really well at home and away,” Starc said.

“Both of them are guys we have to focus heavily on in hopefully getting them out cheaply and getting stuck into that inexperienced batting order.”

Starc said watching footage of Johnson’s fireworks at the Gabba four years ago had inspired him to replicate his match-winning performance.

“We all still are (inspired). Whenever you see highlights from that series it was unbelievable,” he said.

Bollywood

“How well he bowled and just the aggression and the fear in some of the English eyes, it was always great to watch as a bowler and see batsmen struggle, especially the Poms.”

The Australians have done their homework and have crafted their plans based on a file on the England batsmen, compiled by bowling coach and former England mentor David Saker.

“It’s great to have Sakesy (Saker) here. Obviously being part of the English squad for a while, it’ll be great for us to pick his brain,” Starc said.

The pace trio, along with the batting of skipper Steve Smith and David Warner, are seen as Australia’s pillars against a similarly placed England, who will look to batsmen Root and Cook and their pace attack of James Anderson and Stuart Broad.

England have had a gentle run-in to the Gabba Test with three warm-up games against inexperienced teams, but their Australian coach Trevor Bayliss said they will be ready for what is thrown at them.

“Australia like to hit the opposition hard early and we have been talking about going hard ourselves,” Bayliss said.

“An Ashes Test will see our intensity rise as high as it possibly can. We are not here to make up the numbers. We are here to win. We’re very confident.”

The shock selection of wicketkeeper Tim Paine for his first Test in seven years has split opinion around the country, with spin legend Shane Warne saying Australia are in a state of “confusion”. Senior batsman Shaun Marsh has also been recalled for the eighth time.

Former Test captain Ian Chappell says both sides’ batting appears brittle, but Australia will start favourites to reclaim the urn based on the strength of their bowlers.

“Steve Smith’s strike-force is superior to Joe Root’s solid bowling line-up, which lacks the genuine pace that so often leads to success in Australian conditions,” Chappell said.

“If Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins remain fit for the full campaign then it’s likely they’ll provide the shock and awe necessary to fracture the confidence of England's fragile batting line-up.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident

If the poor girl makes it back to health, then I'd be happy with the outcome of this accident. I would say this will continue as it is a lawless s...(Read More)

Nigerian shooting suspect still denies charges, case file with Phuket prosecutor

Agreed. Many biased and shameful comments here, appearing regularly. The editor must be asleep. If not, she/he should also be ashamed, for publis...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

Endless negativity in the comments here. The subject of the story doesn't even matter - the trash talk is always the same. Give us a break......(Read More)

Phuket police investigate speedboat explosion that left two crew members injured

Why was the speedboat, after dropping tourists at Chalong Pier, sailing out 200 meters and than intend to return? Where they dropping waste/debris th...(Read More)

Zebra shark, Bull shark alleged to be on menu at Phuket restaurant

And with the change in demographic from Western tourists to Chinese, expect to see much more of this....(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

But they still will not investigate unless you pay them. ...(Read More)

One dead, one injured in wicked pickup accident

Does idiot high speed ( see outcome of it on the photos) need any further investigation? As a insurance company I would requests a alcohol + drugs te...(Read More)

20 Uighur escapees at large after Songkhla prison break

Just saw the 'escape' on BBC World tv. After breaking out of their cell, they were on a by high wall surrounded compound. Cams showed clearl...(Read More)

Police learn how to investigate, in Phuket

Is this just another attempt of RTP to deviate public attention away from all the Phuket RTP corruption matters? May I laugh to read about Detectiv...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘Fast Track Service’ companies suspended amid ‘illegal activity’ investigation

If I am reading this correctly it must be illegal, as someone is getting their palms "greased" and leads to corruption by immigration staff ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.