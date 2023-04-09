Unpaid traffic fine means no road tax renewal, confirms PLTO

PHUKET: Effective from Apr 1, 2023, annual road tax renewal is no longer available for drivers with unpaid traffic fines. The new rule is based on an agreement between the Department of Land Transport (DLT) and Royal Thai Police (RTP) and is already being enforced in Phuket, as has been confirmed to The Phuket News by Adcha Buachan, Chief of the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO), the provincial branch of the DLT.

transportpoliceaccidents

By The Phuket News

Sunday 9 April 2023, 01:01PM

Driving without a road tax sticker was the most common reason for point deduction as of Jan-Feb. Image: DLT

The eight ways of paying a traffic fine in Thailand as of February 2023. Image: RTP

According to the new rules, people with outstanding traffic tickets are no longer able to pay their annual road tax and get a sticker confirming the payment (often referred to as “PorRorBor”). This, in turn, is punishable by a fine of up to B2,000 and deduction of one point according to the new point-based system of traffic fines.

The new rule was enabled by a Memorandum of Understanding on sharing electronic data between DNP and RTP to bolster law enforcement signed in early February. The agreement also empowered the transport agency to accept traffic fine payments on behalf of police.

The Memorandum was signed on Feb 8 by DLT Chief Chirute Visalachitra and RTP Commissioner Gen Damrongsak Kittiprapas. The move followed instructions by Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to boost road safety and implement measures to install more road discipline.

Under the Memorandum, DLT (and PLTO in particular) now requires motorists to pay their outstanding fines before applying for annual tax payment. Two options are available for people with unpaid fines.

“Traffic Police has coordinated with PLTO about this. If the vehicle owner has an outstanding traffic ticket, which he or she is willing to pay, then the person can pay right at the PLTO without having to go to a police station. If the motorist denies the charge and wants to dispute it according to the law, then we will issue a temporary sticker. After that the person has to go to the police, appeal in due manner and receive a permanent sticker from us when the case has been resolved,” Mr Buachan explained to The Phuket News.

As Royal Thai Police and DLT explained before, the new rule applies to only fines received after Apr 1, 2023. The temporary stickers mentioned by Mr Adcha are valid for 30 days. After that the driver will be fined for driving a vehicle with unpaid tax despite having done the actual payment.

In connection with the new rule, the Royal Thai Police has issued a reminder on the eight ways of paying traffic fines in Thailand in 2023. Several online options not requiring visiting a police station are available. The full list is as follows: