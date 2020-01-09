Kata Rocks
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170

Ukraine jet crashes in Iran, killing at least 170

WORLD: TEHRAN: A Ukrainian plane carrying at least 170 people crashed shortly after take off in Tehran yesterday (Jan 8) killing all on board, Iran state media reported.

accidentsdisasters
By AFP

Thursday 9 January 2020, 10:04AM

Rescuers look at wreckage after a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines and carrying at least 170 people crashed after leaving Tehran's international airport. Photo: AFP

Rescuers look at wreckage after a plane operated by Ukraine International Airlines and carrying at least 170 people crashed after leaving Tehran's international airport. Photo: AFP

The Boeing 737 had left Tehran's international airport bound for Kiev, semi-official news agency ISNA said, adding that 10 ambulances were sent to the crash site.

“Obviously it is impossible that passengers” on flight PS-752 are alive, the head of Red Crescent, Morteza Salimi, told semi-official news agency ISNA, adding that 170 passengers and crew had boarded the plane.

State news agency IRNA said 167 passengers and nine crew members had boarded the plane, which was operated by Ukraine International Airlines.

Press TV, state television's English-language news broadcaster, said the plane went down in the vicinity of Parand, a city in Tehran province.

The crash was likely to have been caused by “technical difficulties,” it reported, citing Ali Khashani, spokesman for Imam Khomeini International Airport.

“The plane caught fire after crashing,” said Press TV. But a video aired by the state media broadcaster appeared to show the plane already on fire, falling from the sky.

State television showed footage from the site of the crash of Red Crescent search and rescue teams scouring an open field with debris strewn across it.

Iranian search and rescue teams have found the black boxes, the country's civil aviation authority said.

“The two black boxes of the Ukranian 737 aeroplane that crashed this morning have been found,” said the authority's spokesman, Reza Jafarzadeh, according to semi-official news agency ISNA.

American airline manufacturer Boeing tweeted: “We are aware of the media reports out of Iran and we are gathering more information.”

SKYPARK

Escalating tensions

The crash came shortly after Iran said it fired missiles at Iraqi bases in revenge for the killing of one of the Islamic republic's top military commanders in a US drone strike on Friday (Jan 3).

Following the missile strikes, the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said it was banning US-registered carriers from flying over Iraq, Iran and the Gulf after rocket attacks on US forces in Iraq.

“The (FAA) issues Notices to Airmen tonight outlining flight restrictions that prohibit US civil aviation operators from operating in the airspace over Iraq, Iran and the waters of the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman,” it said in a statement.

“The FAA will continue closely monitoring events in the Middle East.”

Iran launched the missiles after a US drone strike killed Qasem Soleimani, a hugely popular figure who headed the foreign operations arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed “severe revenge” for the assassination and declared three days of mourning following the assassination which shocked the Islamic republic.

The assassination of Soleimani set off an escalating war of words between Iran and the US.

In Tehran, President Hassan Rouhani on Monday warned Trump to “never threaten” Iran, after the US leader issued a US strike list of 52 targets in the Islamic republic.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Thailand Yacht Show: The Leopard 53 Powercat
The Thailand Yacht Show is on!
Myanmar crewman in hospital after Phuket fishing boat fire
Bangkok on high alert as PM2.5 levels forecast to rise
Fifth visitor quarantined over mystery Wuhan virus
Big Joke links gunshots to B2bn airport biometrics project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Shoppers get creative after bag ban! Officials backtrack Iran-US tip-off? 18 escape! || January 8
Woman survives suicide attempt by knife to chest
Beauty salon owner fights for rights after leg broken by playful dog
Foreign Ministry denies US tip-off - no warning of strike on Iranian general
Body of dwarf fin whale washes ashore south of Phuket
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Record high trafficked! Cannabis clinic opens! Surin vendors appeal? || January 7
Tourism growth slowly returns
Electricity outage to hit Kamala
Phuket vendors appeal eviction from Surin Beach

 

Phuket community
Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And Jor, don't 'hobby hammer' me for writing about the BangkokPost article that for gre...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

Jor, today in BP, Ayutthaya, the rice bowl of Thailand suffers a collapse of rice fields due to salt...(Read More)

British man found dead after freak fall, left wedged between water pump and house

I also knew this man and he was drunk a lot and he was drunk at the time of the accident. RIP Simon....(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

And who is going to take your silly advice and not export rice? If nothing is being grown there will...(Read More)

How a plant-based diet can help save the planet and improve your health

Dr k. Your comments don't make any sense. If prior earth climate changes were a natural phenomen...(Read More)

Drunk monk charged for hit-and-run that killed two teenagers

As the bible says k..."he who is without sin cast the first stone." I can see them you'...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Service returns to Rawai, launches post at Koh Racha

Read the article to find out why only a 10 month contract. No they don't need life guards all th...(Read More)

Prayut urges readiness for severe drought

That may be so but your comment was clear and unequivocal that there was only 30 days of water left....(Read More)

Tourism growth slowly returns

Here one photo with a graphic "Hotel Suppy'. Wish we could see in the very same graphic ab...(Read More)

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Shoppers get creative after bag ban! Officials backtrack Iran-US tip-off? 18 escape! || January 8

The worst offender, SuperCheap still uses plastic bags, LOTS of plastic bags. They are obviously not...(Read More)

 

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thailand Yacht Show
Diamond Resort Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
La Boucherie
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL

 