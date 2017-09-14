PHUKET: Following the announcement in July of the B3.5 billion “Kamala Senior Living” Phuket residential development, the managing directors of the project have revealed more details of how the property will be managed.

Thursday 14 September 2017, 09:51AM

Four leading developers have jointly invested in Kamala Senior Living, as Asia ’s newest luxury lifestyle retirement community for independent living in Phuket with the formation of Kamala Senior Living Co Ltd.

The joint-venture is a partnership between Thai property firm Nye Estate Co Ltd (28.5%), Chewathai Public Co Ltd (25%), LPN Development Plc (25%) and CH Karnchang Plc (20%), with two private shareholders attributed the remaining 1.5% of shares. (See story here.)

The project will be located within the MontAzure mixed-use development in Kamala, on Phuket’s west coast, and offer a full complement of amenities and concierge services.

Nye Estate CEO Ornruedi Na-Ranong at a conference in Bangkok earlier this week noted that ageing societies in many regions across the world continue to create growing demand for diversified senior living options with high quality facilities and amenities.

“Kamala Senior Living is one of the first luxury retirement communities in Asia that introduces an ideal lifestyle for independent seniors by offering residents an active and exclusive lifestyle with 360-degree service in a high-quality, secure and private development,” Ms Ornruedi said.

“The project brings together a highly experienced team with proven credentials in world-class luxury retirement living properties from its conception, through to construction and operation,” she added.

Kamala Senior Living will offer a full range of facilities including medical care, clubhouse, fitness centre, swimming pool and business centre. Residents will also have access to a host of other top quality amenities within MontAzure including beach clubs, bars and restaurants, shopping outlets, spa and wellness treatments, biking and hiking trails for a complete indoor and outdoor lifestyle experience.

“Phuket is blessed with all the ingredients for an ideal retirement – beautiful natural surroundings, a kind climate, a great mix of amenities, abundant leisure and health resources with high quality hospitals, convenient transportation and direct access via its international airport. These benefits make Kamala Senior Living highly desirable for senior residents based in Asia-Pacific and Europe,” added Ms Ornruedi.

Kamala Senior Living encompasses three essential parts of a senior living project – property management, hospitality management, and medical & wellness management, she noted.

The village will be managed and operated by Otium Living Pte Ltd, an international senior living specialist with both an experienced management team and with consultancy from Audley Group Ltd, the leading developer and operator of luxury retirement villages in the United Kingdom.

Well-known Thai aged-care specialist Dr Nart Fongsmut recently joined the management team at Otium Living and Audley Group Ltd, and will act as a consultant to Otium Living in every aspect of the project from function and facility design to all aspects of the operation and management of the village.

Daniel Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of Otium Living Pte Ltd, says, “We see a lot of potential in the luxury senior living segment in Asia and Phuket offers many favourable attributes for retirement living. It is one of their dream retirement locations for affluent residents in Thailand, as well as those from Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Europe.

“We aim to develop Kamala Senior Living to serve as a benchmark for luxurious senior living projects in Asia. Our goal is to create the perfect second or retirement home community that will offer our residents an exclusive and vibrant lifestyle with first call facilities in a beautiful environment that looks after all their needs,” he added.