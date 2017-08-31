PHUKET: The driver of a pickup truck sustained serious injuries last night after colliding with a van when making a U-turn on Thepkrassattri Rd in Srisoonthorn.

Thursday 31 August 2017, 12:15PM

Thalang Police received a report report of an accident near the Thalang Provincial Electric Authority (PEA) office on Thepkrassatri Rd (southbound) at 11:05pm yesterday (Aug 30).

Capt Natthee Pichitchainitimet of the Thalang Police arrived at the scene together with Srisoonthorn rescue workers to find a silver Volkswagen van in the middle of the road with its front badly damaged and a black Isuzu pickup truck with damage to its left side.

The van driver, named as Mr Sudnai Yommana, 58, from Phang Nga sustained only minor injures. However, the driver of the pickup Mr Somporn Singdampang, 42, from Phuket sustained serious injuries and was immediately taken to Thalang Hospital but was later transferred to Vachira Phuket Hospital.

Mr Sudnai told Capt Nattee, “I was heading to Phuket Town from Phang Nga. When I arrived at the U-turn the black Isuzu pickup, which was travelling north, was taking a U-turn and crashed into my vehicle.”

Police are investigating the incident but are not yet sure if any charges are to be pressed.