PHUKET: Patong Police yesterday (Sept 8) arrested two Thai men and seized a variety of drugs and gold items as part of a special investigation seeking to reduce drug crimes in the Patong area.

Saturday 9 September 2017, 02:34PM

Patong Police Chief Colonel Tassanai Orarigadech told The Phuket News, “These two cases of drug dealers being arrested is a part of special project aimed at reducing drugs in Patong, which is taking place over September 6 to September 15.”

“Yesterday (Sept 8), we found two Thai men with drugs, Nikom “Aun” Seangchan, 32, and Sarayut “Ping” Keawchu, 29. They will face charges of possession of illegal drugs with intent to distribute.

“Mr Nikom was found in possession of 17.57 grams of ya ice (crystal methamphetamine) and Mr Sarayut was found in possession of 8,008 amphetamine pills (ya baa) in 41 packages and weighing 367.87g. Also, police sized a gold necklace from Mr Sarayut worth about B300,000.

“Both suspects are being held at Patong Police Station. We will keep going with this special project in Patong area,” Chief Col Tassanai added.