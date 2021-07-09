Two schools close for COVID cleaning after local infections confirmed

PHUKET: Two schools in Phuket Town have announced they have closed for cleaning after a staffer and a student’s parent tested positive for COVID-19.

COVID-19Coronavirushealth

By The Phuket News

Friday 9 July 2021, 11:06AM

The notices to parents issued announcing the school closures.

The two schools are Darasamuth Phuket School located on Wichit Songkram Rd and Kajornrangsan Municipal School on Ranong Rd.

Darasamuth Phuket School, well-known for its English-language programme, explained in a notice issued yesterday (July 8), “Darasamuth Phuket School have been notified by The Phuket Health Department that one of our main office staff has tested positive for Covid-19.

“The staff member works in our main office sorting and separating documents and has minimal contact with other staff members, and no contact with any students whatsoever. This member of staff has also requested personal leave from the beginning of this academic school year to take care of personal health issues and had only returned to school for one day on Friday 2nd of July. They then had a further appointment at the hospital and did not return to school again before the positive Covid-19 test results.

“The member of staff in question has limited mobility and therefore remains in their office for the majority of the day. Because they work in the same office as the registration and financial officers, these members of staff are deemed HRC (High Risk Contact). Our teaching staff are considered LRC (Low Risk Contacts) because they did not have any direct contact with the above staff members. Our Students are classified as NRC (No Risk Contact). This information was provided to us by the representatives from The Phuket Health Department who visited the school to gather information on Thursday July 8th. We want to assure you that 97.77% of the active working staff at Darasamuth Phuket School have completed two doses of the anti-Covid vaccination.

“To prevent further spreading, we decided to close the school starting tomorrow, Friday 9th of July 2021, in order to start the process of cleaning and sanitizing all classrooms and facilities throughout the school. We will spend the next three days sanitizing. We will be open for classes again as normal on Monday July 12th 2021. However the school’s main office will remain closed from Friday July 9th through to Thursday July the 22nd.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause you and your family and would like to thank you again for your understanding and cooperation. We will keep you up to date with any news via the School Bright app or our class Line groups.”

Kajornrangsan Municipal School explained in its notice, also issued yesterday, that a parent of a student had close contact with a high-risk person, prompting the school board to close the school for all activities today through July 29.

“All students in the P 3/1 and M 1/1 must quarantine at least 14 days and strictly follow the disease control measures. The students will be allowed to come to classes again on July 29,” the notice said.

“Staff from Phuket City Municipality will come to clean and sanitise inside the school and the surrounding areas on July 9,” the notice said.