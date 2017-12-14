BANGKOK: Two men have been arrested with 5.4 million methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 120 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) believed to be from Myanmar at a house in Muang district, Nonthaburi province.

Police arrange packs of methamphetamine allegedly seized from two suspects in a raid in Nonthaburi province at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok today (Dec 14) that the arrest took place at house No.64/157 on Bang Kruai-Sainoi Rd in tambon Bang Krang at 11:30pm yesterday (Dec 13).

He said the two suspects identified as Pornthep Meenak and Ek were allegedly major drug dealers supplying narcotics to customers in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. They reportedly rented the house to store the drugs.

At 11:30pm, detectives saw a pickup truck with a closed tray arriving at the house. Both men in it later unloaded black plastic bags from the truck and carried them to the house.

Police said they showed up to make the arrest and later found 2.5mn ya bah pills in the truck and 2.87mn pills in the house. There, they also found 120 kilograms of ya ice and firearms. Both suspects told them they were school friends.

Gen Chakthip said he believed the drug came from the Wa area in Myanmar and one of the suspects had been jailed for narcotic possession in 2012.

He also said in the past three weeks, police had seized 26mn ya bah pills worth B4 billion plus 130kg of ya ice worth B130mn.

