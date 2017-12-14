The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Two men arrested with 5.4mn ‘ya bah’ pills, 120kg of ‘ya ice’

BANGKOK: Two men have been arrested with 5.4 million methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and 120 kilogrammes of crystal meth (ya ice) believed to be from Myanmar at a house in Muang district, Nonthaburi province.

crime, drugs, Myanmar, police,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 14 December 2017, 05:23PM

Police arrange packs of methamphetamine allegedly seized from two suspects in a raid in Nonthaburi province at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul
Police arrange packs of methamphetamine allegedly seized from two suspects in a raid in Nonthaburi province at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok. Photo: Apichart Jinakul

National police chief Chakthip Chaijinda told a press conference at the Royal Thai Police Office in Bangkok today (Dec 14) that the arrest took place at house No.64/157 on Bang Kruai-Sainoi Rd in tambon Bang Krang at 11:30pm yesterday (Dec 13).

He said the two suspects identified as Pornthep Meenak and Ek were allegedly major drug dealers supplying narcotics to customers in Bangkok and surrounding provinces. They reportedly rented the house to store the drugs.

At 11:30pm, detectives saw a pickup truck with a closed tray arriving at the house. Both men in it later unloaded black plastic bags from the truck and carried them to the house.

Police said they showed up to make the arrest and later found 2.5mn ya bah pills in the truck and 2.87mn pills in the house. There, they also found 120 kilograms of ya ice and firearms. Both suspects told them they were school friends.

Gen Chakthip said he believed the drug came from the Wa area in Myanmar and one of the suspects had been jailed for narcotic possession in 2012.

He also said in the past three weeks, police had seized 26mn ya bah pills worth B4 billion plus 130kg of ya ice worth B130mn.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Kurt | 14 December 2017 - 22:05:08

As we see the table load of drugs, it is hard to believe that '2 men in a pick up, and being old school friends in the past', just transporters and distributors to street sellers, are the 'drug barons'.
This table load of drugs goes far back up to very influential important thai people who deliberately poison the thai nations young people. Their God is money.

The Phuket News
Matches 1 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.