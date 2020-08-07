Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Two men arrested in Thalang drug raid 

PHUKET: Officers arrested two men with 40 grammes of crystal methamphetamine (ya ice) in Srisoonthorn on Wednesday (Aug 5).

drugscrimepolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Friday 7 August 2020, 06:14PM

The drugs seized. Photo: Eakkapop thongtub

Police are searching for two more suspects who fled the scene when officers moved in to to make the arrests. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

According to a report available today (Aug 7), the arrests were carried out by officers from the Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression.

Leading the team was Phuket Provincial Administrative Chief (Palad) Wikrom Jaktee, accompanied by Civil Defense Volunteers (OrSor) and other law-enforcement officers.

Acting on information from undercover sources, the team arrested two 25-year-old men at PTT petrol station in Baan Lipon, Moo 1, Srisoonthorn. 

The two men were found with 40.25 grammes of ya ice packed in 10 plastic bags.

Officers also seized B5,000 in cash, a dark blue Honda Wave, and two mobile phones as items of evidence.

The men were taken to Thalang Police Station and charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell.

The report by police declined to name the two suspects arrests, but did note that police were now searching for two other suspects who fled the scene during the raid.

