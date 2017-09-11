The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Two injured in Phuket five-vehicle accident

PHUKET: Two people were injured yesterday in an accident involving five vehicles on Phuket’s main artery, Thepkrasattri Rd.

accidents, health, police, transport, weather,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 11 September 2017, 11:15AM

Thalang Police were notified of the five-vehicle accident in front of the Pak Nam Seafood restaurant in Thalang 6:16pm yesterday (Sept 10).

Deputy Inspector of the Thalang Police Lt Suporn Muangkai coordinated with Kusoldharm, Thepkrasattri and Sakoo municipality rescue workers to send emergency vehicles to the scene as it was reported that two people had suffered injuries.

Rescue workers attended the scene to find a grey Isuzu pickup truck on its side on the southbound side of the road with the front of the vehicle resting on the central reservation.

There were also 20-metre long traction marks on the central reservation and scattered parts of the vehicle on road, reported rescue workers.

About 20 metres away, also on the southbound side of the road, was a red-plated silver minivan belonging to the company Anong Travel Co Ltd with scratches on its right side.

A damaged black Honda Civic was also nearby, but on the northbound side of the road.

Also on the northbound side was another silver minivan belonging to Phuket Mai Khao Sakoo Co Ltd with smashed windows on its right side.

Lastly, workers found a Toyota Hilux Vigo pick-up truck which was also damaged.

One of the injured persons was later identified as Mr Kittithas Yaemying, 18, the driver of the Isuzu pickup truck which was said to have lost control before colliding with the four other vehicles.

He had sustained an injury to the right side of his neck, and his passenger, who police did not name, had also suffered neck injuries.

Rescue workers provided them with first aid treatment before taking them to Thalang Hospital for further medical care.

According to police’s preliminary investigation, Mr Kittithas was heading south from the Thalang intersection whilst it was raining.

Mr Kittithas said that as the road was slippery he lost control of the pick-up truck and went over the central reservation, colliding with the Phuket Mai Khao Sakhu Co Ltd. Silver van in the opposite lane, and then the Toyota Hilux Vigo pick-up truck that was following behind the van, causing Mr Kittithas’ Isuzu pick-up to flip four times.

The pickup truck then collided with a light pole in the central reservation, and the back of the vehicle swung and hit the red-plated silver van of the company Anong Travel Co Ltd and then the front of a black Honda Civic sedan.

Police have said they will check CCTV footage and question relevant parties to “find out all facts”.

 

 
Christy Sweet | 11 September 2017 - 13:26:38

Aren't  the vast majority of drivers speeding carelessly and causing  accidents of a certain gender? I suppose we are to ignore it..

Kurt | 11 September 2017 - 12:52:14

South bound-, north bound road, central reservation, nothing is 'traffic safe' for me when I ignore 'Better safe than sorry thinking', and just do what I want on a wet road:...SPEEDING!... And ignore common knowledge that wet roads can be slippery.

