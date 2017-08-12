PHUKET: Two vehicles crashed into a traffic island this morning (Aug 12) in two separate incidents, just 150 metres from each other.

Saturday 12 August 2017, 12:13PM

Police say the people involved in the crashes suffered only minor injuries.

Lt Boonserm Srimora of Thalang Police received report that a car had crashed into the traffic island in front of Home Pro in Thalang on Thepkrasattri Rd at 7am this morning (Aug 12)

Lt Boonserm arrived at the scene to find the Toyota Altis metered taxi had come to rest in the southbound lane.

The front part of the taxi was heavily damaged with one of the front wheels and its suspension components completely ripped out of the car and lying nearby on the road.

Lt Boonserm said, “The taxi driver’s name is Mr Chaiyos Bugong, 45, he has minor injures on his chest”.

“Mr Chaiyos told us that he was heading to Phuket town after dropping a passenger at Phuket International Airport,” Lt Boonserm added.

“He was in the right lane. The road was slippery as it was raining. So he pressed the brakes to slow down the car. This caused him to lose control of his vehicle and it went on to the traffic island and collided with a tree,” Lt Boonserm explained.

The other accident happened at 8am about 150m away from the first accident while police were still at the scene.

A Mazda pick up truck had lost control and come to rest on the centre Traffic island on Thepkrasattri Rd.

The front right wheel and the left side of the pick up truck was damaged.

Lt Boonserm “The driver’s name is Mr Pirat Khamklieng, 54, the vice director of Baan Samkong Municipality School, and he suffered only minor injures.”

“Mr Pirat told us that he was heading to Phang Nga after attending a Mother’s Day ceremony in Phuket Town. He said there was water on the road and the road was slippery. He lost control of his vehicle. He crashed to the traffic island and hit a tree stump. The right tire blew out during the crash,” Lt Boonserm added.

“Both Mr Chaiyos and Mr Pirat tested negative for alcohol,” Lt Boonserm noted.