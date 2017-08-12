The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Two arrested for murder of Myanmar woman in Phuket, one suspect confesses

PHUKET: Police arrested two men from Myanmar in Chalong today (Aug 12) for the murder of a Myanmar woman on August 10.

crime, murder, violence, police, homicide, death,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 August 2017, 01:39PM

Police interrogate the two suspects. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub
Police interrogate the two suspects. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police say one of arrested men confessed to strangling the female victim following a domestic argument.

On Thursday (Aug 10) Chalong Police began investigating the murder of a 20-year-old female Myanmar national, named only as Ms Thida, who was found dead in her room in Rawai. See story here.

Today (Aug 12) Lt Col Pathak Khwanna of Phuket Provincial Police, together with Lt Col Pongphop Prasopphichai of Chalong Police, arrested Myanmar nationals Mr Han Nuay Lane, 24, said to be the ex-boyfriend of Ms Thida and Mr Aug Stuay O, 32, at worker’s camp in Chalong at 12:30am.

Police seized two mobile phones, a golden ring and B3,500 cash.

Police also seized B9,000 cash which was believed to money that the suspects got for selling a gold bracelet that they believe had belonged to Ms Thida.

Mr Han was charged with murder and theft while Mr Aug was charged with theft.

Lt Col Pongphop said “Mr Han confessed that he used a belt strangle Ms Thida. Mr Han tried to reconcile Ms Thida but but she refused, so they argued. After killing Ms Thida he took her valuables and sold them.”

 

 
