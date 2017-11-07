The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket Question
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Turn down the volume!

health, police,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 November 2017, 10:55AM

The maximum noise allowed by law is a Time-Weighted Average (TWA) of 90 decibels over an eight-hour period. Photo: Photo: YourBestDigs.com
The maximum noise allowed by law is a Time-Weighted Average (TWA) of 90 decibels over an eight-hour period. Photo: Photo: YourBestDigs.com

QUESTION

I would like to let you know as briefly as I can about an incident of “extreme public disturbance” near Chalong Circle recently.

Talad Kaow Ta, a newly opened “market” organised by Arrow Media with many shop booths/space for rent opened directly opposite Chalong Police Station on Sept 1.

They have been playing live and recorded music over the past weeks, very loud, late into the night.

Our neighbourbood community complained to Arrow Media and the landowner as well as the police.

The landowner agreed to have the music played at a lower volume, intersecting with football games shown on the big screen.

However, the landowner asked to be allowed to have two events each month, but said that they would stop the loud noise at 10:30pm.

On Sept 23, they started playing very loud music at around 4:45pm. It was shockingly loud that exceeded any past New Year events (fireworks, etc.) in Chalong Bay area.

My windows, walls, and floor were vibrating, buzzing and hissing with the loud music base droning.

8. My Thai neighbour telephoned the landowner and the police to complain about this noise disturbance. The police and landowner eventually came to our soi to inspect our suffering.

The landowner insisted that the sound level had been turned down, although that was absolutely not the case. The police did not make any comments.

Although a touch lowered, this excruciating volume and base droning disturbance did not stop by 10:30pm as promised. I called the police at 11pm, but nothing was done. They continued to play their music.

At 11:30pm, the noise attack was still on-going. I was too tired to keep track after midnight, but sometime after midnight I did notice that they had turned out their gross bright lights. Music was still playing, at a lower level – but it was beyond midnight.

Before I was totally out (to sleep), I could still hear music playing at Talad Kaow Ta at 1am. I chose not to telephone the police again due to the lack of results in previous attempts.

I know of someone who is staying somewhere near Club O2, a venue much further away from our disturbed neighbourhood, further away from Kan Eang @Pier restaurant. He was also very alarmed and disturbed by this atrocious sound attack.

I have not checked with other people who live nearby, example, the likes of Julapan/Jula Place (hotel), the HomePro area, etc.

I have recorded nine minutes of the noise disturbance on my cell phone, hoping that the device could capturing the torturing sensations that I was experiencing.

The NAKA Island

What else could be done about this?

– AL, Chalong

 

ANSWER

Chalong Police received the complaint on Sept 23 and it is recorded that police officers arrived at the scene.

But sometimes police cannot do anything regarding this issue because we don’t have sound-measuring devices to have the evidence to prove the noise created it is over the legal limit.

Police are able to grant “permission to use sound”. This particular market had obtained permission from police, but if noise is seriously disturbing people, we will assist to regulate it.

As this situation triggered complaints and was disturbing neighbors, the complaint was passed to the Chalong municipal health authorities.

– Cpl Thanoo Glaiput, Chalong Police

 

We do have a record of the complaint filed regarding this incident. A health official of Chalong Municipality went to the Kaow Ta market to speak to the manager and the manager agreed that the volume of noise would be reduced after 10pm during future events.

If it occurs again, you may directly call the Chalong Municipality at 076-383775 and we will come to help settle a long-term compromise.

In general, if you are experiencing noise disturbances near or around your residence, you can call your local municipality and a health division official will come to help and will bring equipment to measure the loudness of the source.

The legal sound limit in Thailand by law is 90 decibels over an eight-hour Time Weighted Average (TWA). If the noise is over this limit, the health officer will have authority to request that the respondent lowers the sound volume.

Sometimes the noise is within the legal limit but still causes a disturbance and irritation to those around. In cases like this, the official will help to settle a compromise between the complainant and the respondent that the respondent must adhere to so that the noise causes the least disturbance possible to surrounding residents.

– Suthep Gaewgaet, Senior General Service Officer,
Health Division, Chalong Municipality

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
    Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Patong Police open road to two-way traffic to reduce beachfront traffic

I totally agree with this change. Traffic coming from Tri Trang can use the "3rd" road to get out of Patong or forward to karon. Strongly su...(Read More)

Kamala beach vendors set to face the music

Just an add-on to my comment. I rode through Kamala on Sunday, and noticed a significant increase in wooden structures, so now as you walk on the pat...(Read More)

Chinese tourist injured after boat swamped by waves near James Bond Island

....A weather warning had been issued to all boat operators... So, will this particular company not be investigated why it did ignore the serious w...(Read More)

‘Fake-Bans’ among B40mn bust

We call it green border when.../We call it white border when...Could you tell us how"we"call a border if shoes,cigarettes or animals are sm...(Read More)

Personal Finance: Beyond the banking barrier

Fine article. However. When you are retired expat with a monthly good incoming pension, divided between home country and Thailand, than you not need ...(Read More)

No Butts! Phuket beach cigarette ban to invoke B100k fine, 90-day ‘grace campaign’ underway

All garbage bins were removed for security reasons just days after the Bali bombing. They have never been replaced....(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Great and good article. In the questions of Phuket News are indirectly/directly asked what to do with the tourists who smoke at beaches, not provided...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

As a smoker i agree with littering restrictions applied, my main concern is the amount of plastic bags , wrappings floating in water, Thailand is the ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Many butts about it

Just another Tourist Tax where people will be bullied and pressured into paying....(Read More)

Phuket kids get early start to Loy Krathong

Try understanding the meaning of ancient traditional practices and how that relates to the rivers and tributaries which are regarded as the veins of t...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.