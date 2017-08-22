The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Troop checkpoints to ward off Yingluck fans

BANGKOK: The army began setting up checkpoints on all key roads leading to Bangkok yesterday (Aug 21) to screen people heading to the capital as fears grow the Supreme Court could turn into a staging ground for political rallies on Friday (Aug 25) at the conclusion of ex-premier Yingluck Shinawatra’s rice scheme trial.

crime, corruption, military, police, transport, politics,

Bangkok Post

Tuesday 22 August 2017, 08:41AM

Armed soldiers and police will man barricades on all roads to prevent any Yingluck sympathiser from reaching the Supreme Court for Friday’s Judgement Day on the ex-premier. Photo: Pattarachai Preechapanich
Armed soldiers and police will man barricades on all roads to prevent any Yingluck sympathiser from reaching the Supreme Court for Friday’s Judgement Day on the ex-premier. Photo: Pattarachai Preechapanich

Checkpoints are also being constructed in provincial areas and plain-clothes police dispatched to provide security outside the capital, authorities said.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwon said he was not expecting any trouble on Friday before the ruling is handed down but trouble could flare up afterwards.

Some 3,000 supporters of the former premier are expected to arrive at the court later this week to provide a morale-boost as she faces a malfeasance charge for dereliction of duty over a rice-pledging scheme the government claims has cost it at least B500 million.

Around 1,000 of her fans turned up for each of her last two court appearances in recent weeks.

Several van operators were prosecuted for ferrying supporters to the court to hear her closing statement on Aug 1. They were fined for breaching land transport regulations and warned against transporting politically affiliated passengers in future.

Despite criticism from pro-Thaksin camps that the authorities have over-reacted in clamping down on her supporters, the Royal Thai Police said yesterday that they will press ahead with strict security measures.

The National Council for Peace and Order (NCPO) said soldiers from all three branches of the military will reinforce the police in their mission to prevent any acts of social disorder.

Outside Bangkok, officers are tasked with looking for potential “troublemakers” among Ms Yingluck’s supporters.

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has decided to increase the number of officers in and around the court on Friday from 2,500 to 4,000. They will be supported by three helicopters, 20 riot-control vehicles and four ambulances, said Maj Gen Phanurat Lakbun, the deputy MPB chief.

The checkpoints, which will be jointly set up by police and state officials across various regions, are not intended to block people but “prevent possible attempts by a party to instigate an unpleasant situation”, said deputy police spokesman Kritsana Pattanacharoen.

Officers are also keeping a close watch on the pro-Thaksin red-shirt group, the staunchest ally of Ms Yingluck’s Pheu Thai Party.

The wife of red-shirt leader Kwanchai Sarakham, who lives in Udon Thani, and two other people are reportedly preparing to be at the court on Friday, according to Maj Gen Phiraphong Wongsaman, the Udon Thani police chief.

Kwanchai was sentenced last year by the Supreme Court in absentia to two years in jail after he was found guilty of leading an attack against a rival political group in 2008.

The red-shirt group’s actions have been subdued since the 2014 coup but authorities have maintained a closer watch on Udon Thani, which is seen a hive of red-shirt activity, as well as other strongholds in the lead-up to the trial.

Maj Gen Phiraphong said a 700-strong security force made mostly of soldiers was recently dispatched to Udon Thani but that their main focus there was attending annual training on national crisis management, which ends tomorrow.

The strict security will stay in place until after the Supreme Court’s Criminal Division for Holders of Political Positions hands down its verdict on Friday, he said.

The scheme, a brainchild of Pheu Thai, intended to help solve farmers’ woes by purchasing their crops at pledging prices, set as much as 40% and 50% over market rates.

At the court compound on Friday, officers will be required to inspect every person who enters the court and strictly regulate traffic in the area.

Visitors can expect metal detectors and body scanners, Maj Gen Phanurat said, adding up to 40 security cameras will be installed.

Drivers must use the entrance near the Administrative Court in the same compound, officials said.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

simon01,if everyone knows how chaotically Thailand operates,how come tourist are still coming in such high numbers and expats like you like to live he...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

"Phuket Tourist Police Deputy inspector Capt Ekkachai Siri..." Correct is: Phuket Tourist Police Inspector Pol.Maj. Ekkachai Siri... ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

A tuk tuk speeding, driving dangerously, surely not, i've never seen them do that before, oh except everyday! But then i'm sure RTP are out i...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

We may expect that just a few 'falling out of tuk tuk affairs' reach the press. Probably it happens more than we know. Of course, always at ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

Sir Burr, I was informed in person by Phuket Immigration just last Thursday it must be done each and every time one leaves the country. ...(Read More)

Phuket motorcyclist dies after crashing into pregnant buffalo

That picture is really painful- two broken legs means euthanize immediately. This poor creature cannot heal and will likely be forced to suffer for ...(Read More)

Phuket tourist falls out of speeding tuk-tuk

An Australian tourist on holiday in Phuket has been flown to Bangkok to receive treatment after suffering a serious head injury from falling off the b...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

You do not have to re-register your address if it hasn't changed. Have done three annual extensions with the same Notification of address. Have be...(Read More)

Father, two kids saved from drowning in Phuket

Kurt,not only "Asian tourists"ignore red flags.And how can beach guards stop them?Getting physical?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: As good as it gets

The writer will surely wear the wrath, of those two bedmates, jor12 and eagle, even though what he says is 100% correct....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.