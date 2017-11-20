The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
Tripathi Group lift Thailand International Cricket Sixes Cup

CRICKET: The Tripathi Group of New Delhi, India became the latest team to lift the Cup at the 10th Thailand International Cricket Sixes. Tripathi defeated the India Unstoppables with a tremendous final display as Deepak Khatri was named as Player of the Match. It rounded off another highly successful ACST event, which was played at Thana City Sports Club in Bangkok.

Monday 20 November 2017, 09:06AM

The Tripathi Group of New Delhi, India became the latest team to lift the Cup at the 10th Thailand International Cricket Sixes. Photo: Supplied
The Tripathi Group of New Delhi, India became the latest team to lift the Cup at the 10th Thailand International Cricket Sixes. Photo: Supplied

Khatri was also named as the Player of the Tournament after putting in some breathtaking performances; with his six innings amassing 197 runs without being dismissed while his six overs came in at 8-43.

Tripathi Group had defeated Singapore based side Lanka Lions in the semi-final; while the Unstoppables of Kolkata received the Shield after seeing off the challenge of 2016 Cup winners, Darjeeling CC. Jinen Udani of the Unstoppables collected the Player of the Cup Division Award.

The Bowl went the way of Nawaloka as they defeated the Hong Kong Blues in the final; after disposing of the Australian Defence Force Tigers of Malaysia in the semi-final. The runners-up had earlier seen off the challenge of Gulshan Youth Club Yellow from Bangladesh.

Selvin Perera of the victorious Sri Lankan team was deemed to be Player of the Match by the adjudicating panel, while Selva Kumar of the touring Blues was announced as Player of the Division.

The Plate saw CBB CC defeat the Asian All Stars. Both sides had contributed fully to the event and had seen off the challenge of the Beer Battered Seadogs of Yorkshire and Gulshan Youth Club Green in the semi-finals. Dixie Joy picked up the Player of the Match plaudits, with Tim Bignall winning the Player of the Division Award.

The much respected Spirit of Cricket Award was collected by Taran Persaud for his tireless and unsung performance in assisting in the smooth running of the event.

Bollywood

At the close of play the trophies and awards, sponsored by Tripathi Group were handed out in a ceremony on the outfield, before the party continued downtown.

ACST Chairman Michael ‘Cat’ Maher was delighted at the conclusion of play. “What a tournament! The standard of play at the top end is as good as we have seen in many a year at any of our events”, said Mr Maher.

“At the same time, the more social sides have also contributed fully. It’s such a thrill to see so many people from different backgrounds and nationalities getting on so well and doing our wonderful game proud.

“I would also like to thank our fantastic sponsors; Tourism Authority of Thailand, Tripathi Group as well as all at the Windsor Suites Hotel and Thana City Sports Club for their hard work and hospitality,” he added.

For further information on the event and all other ACST tournaments, please visit the websites www.cricketsixes.com and www.thailandsixes.com or email Mr Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com

 

 
