Trash-clogged canal near Phuket beach cleared

PHUKET: Karon Municipality workers were quick to clear up a trash-clogged canal in Karon after photos sent to The Phuket News were forwarded to the municipality’s health division this morning (Oct 10).

pollution, tourism,

Shela Riva

Tuesday 10 October 2017, 05:35PM

The photos of styrofoam boxes littered in the canal were promptly forwarded to the chief of Karon Municipality’s Public Health Division, Satitha Jitmet, who promised to send back photos of it cleaned in the afternoon; and she did as promised.

“This occurs occasionally, mostly after rain or flooding. Usually we have to clear it about once or twice a month,” said Ms Satitha.

“If you see trash pollution please do report it 076-333-367 (for Karon) or via The Phuket News as in this case and in the past,” she added.

“There is no number to call for the whole island, however, you can look up the contact number for your local municipality,” she said.

“They will help to clear up any rubbish.”

The photos supplied to The Phuket News showed a heavily polluted canal near the Karon Water Pumping station and only reflects a bigger and recurring problem across the island.

British International School, Phuket

“I took a walk along the Karon beach road from Kata eventually arriving at the Karon Pumping Station. Well, you can see what I found,” said the photo supplier.

“It’s a shame as they have spent a lot of money improving the lake and trying to attract people to the area.

“If they decide to open the gates from the lake all this rubbish will end up in the sea. Not good for the sea life and not good for the tourism,” he said.

Karon in particular has suffered unrelenting garbage dumpers over the months, with “no dumping” signs posted at areas where garbage is constantly dumped, being removed and thrown into jungles on Soi Patak back in June. (See story here).

Dumped garbage can also be reported through the “Pineapple Eyes” environmental community LINE group, developed and launched through the Natural Resources and Environment (NRE) Phuket office with support from Phuket Governor Norraphat Plodthong. (See story here.)

 

 
