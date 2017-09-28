PHUKET: The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has issued a travel advisory calling for all people visiting the Kingdom during the Royal Funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej next month to be “respectful” and to behave appropriately during the period of mourning.

Thursday 28 September 2017, 09:56AM

The Royal Cremation will be held on Oct 26, which has been declared a public holiday by the Cabinet to allow the people to take part in paying a final tribute to the late King, the advisory explained.

“During the process of the Royal Cremation which will last five days, tourist attractions across Thailand will be open as usual. This is with the exception of Bangkok’s Grand Palace and the Temple of the Emerald Buddha, which will be closed from 1-29 October, 2017, as they will be the venue of the Royal Cremation,” it added.

All transport, banks, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, the advisory noted.

Visitors with travel or tourism plans were urged to reconfirm with agents and check local media regularly as well as follow the advice of the local authorities for announcements and updates.

Visitors were also cautioned that in some areas transportation could be affected. “We also ask tourists and visitors for their understanding and patience should they experience delays or some routes may be closed to traffic,” the TAT said.

“In this time of great sadness and mourning, we would like to ask that everyone uses their judgement regarding how or should they make arrangements for events planned in Thailand. Also, we would like to ask visitors for their understanding that this is a sensitive time for Thailand, and they should respect the feelings and sensitivities of the Thai people,” said the advisory.

“Many Thai people will be wearing black clothes as a sign of mourning. This is not required of visitors but if possible, they should wear respectful clothing when in public.

“We also would like to request that the solemnity of the Royal Cremation is observed, and visitors should refrain from conducting any inappropriate or disrespectful behaviour,” it added.

“The world is welcome to Thailand during this historic period. Visitors to the kingdom at this time will get to see the great love and reverence that the Thai people have for their beloved King in the way they mourn and pay their respects.

“And during this time, Thailand is thankful for our friends coming to share their sadness and pass on their condolences. This gesture of empathy and friendship will be remembered by the people of Thailand for decades to come.”

To read the original travel advisory, click here.