Tourist suffers burns, set alight in motorbike collision

PHUKET: Two tourists were rushed to Patong Hospital with injuries, one of them with burns to his legs, after the motorbike they were riding collided with another motorbike ridden by a foreigner near Tri Trang Beach early this morning (Jan 28).

By Khunanya Wanchanwet

Tuesday 28 January 2020, 07:53PM

Lt Col Watcharapong Praypan of the Patong Police confirmed that he was notified of the accident at 5:40am, but declined to give further details.

However, Supat Tengnoi of the Patong Baywatch* team explained that he and other Patong Baywatch members arrived at the scene, in front of a 7-Eleven store at the base of a hill near Tri Trang Beach, after being informed of the accident.

“When we arrived there was a female tourist on the ground with injuries and a wound on her right knee, and a man on the ground nearby with only some scratches,” he said.

“But nearby on Tri Trang Beach was a male tourist with burns over his whole body. Both this man and the woman were still conscious while we provided immediate first aid.

“We called Kusoldharm Foundation Phuket rescue staffers to take them both to Patong Hospital,” he added.

Mr Supat was unable to provide names or any other details of the three foreigners, but said he was told by the man with burns that he and the woman were at the beach, then when they went to leave on their motorbike they collided with the motorbike driven by the man who suffered only scratches.

“The man said his motorbike caught on fire, which set him alight, so he ran to the sea to put himself out. He was laying on the beach when we arrived,” Mr Suphat said.

The Phuket News has yet to confirm any more details about the incident or the current condition of the three foreigners with rescue workers, police or any other authorities.

* The Patong Baywatch team is a group of people, including former lifeguards, who patrol Patong Beach for safety. The team was created and remains funded by the Patong Development Foundation, which was founded by local businessman Preechavude “Prab” Keesin, a son of long-time former Patong Mayor Pian Keesin. The team now also provide assistance to those injured in accidents.