The Phuket News
The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourist safety tops agenda as agencies unite

BANGKOK: Tourist safety is taking priority in national policy as authorities continue their crackdown on packages and deals offered online that make exaggerated claims, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

transport, tourism, crime, police,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 4 October 2017, 08:37AM

Senior police officers speak to the media yesterday (Oct 3) at a meeting between tourism-related authorities, including the Tourism Police Bureau. The meeting pushed for increased safety for tourists as an issue to be placed on the national agenda. Photo: Apichit Jinakul
Senior police officers speak to the media yesterday (Oct 3) at a meeting between tourism-related authorities, including the Tourism Police Bureau. The meeting pushed for increased safety for tourists as an issue to be placed on the national agenda. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The ministry and the Tourism Police Bureau (TPB) are joining forces to improve confidence in the country’s safety standards. Their efforts are expected to raise the nation’s competitiveness as a top tourist draw, said Tourism and Sport permanent secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra.

He added that the government has created a policy to promote fair trade competition among tourism operators.

Tourist safety is central to the government’s efforts, Mr Pongpanu said.

Thai authorities have seen a spike in complaints recently due to fraudulent and exaggerated claims by tour operators, notably the so-called “zero dollar” scam tours perpetuated by mostly Chinese companies, where tourists are pressured into spending money on high-priced souvenirs and services.

The TPB, recently upgraded from a division, has launched a probe into such advertisements and are adopting measures to crack down on the producers.

Mr Pongpanu made the remarks at a high-level meeting to discuss key tourism issues at the Police Club yesterday (Oct 3).

Also at the meeting were the TPB’s first commissioner, Surachet Hakpan, and Lt Gen Sakhon Thongmunee, who formerly served as chief of Provincial Police Region 9.

Attendants also included representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Department of Land Transport. They agreed on greater inter-agency cooperation to drive the government’s policy of sustainable tourism development.

Participants acknowledged the practical nature of the guidelines issued by policy units working with the tourism sector in overseeing immigration, protecting consumers and suppressing economic crimes.

C and C Marine

The tourism permanent secretary said the Department of Tourism was reviewing laws to toughen law enforcement against tourism businesses that fail to offer customers adequate insurance coverage.

Mr Pongpanu said the department will determine which laws can be invoked against violators. He said they are looking to zero in on businesses, such as motorcycle or car rental shops and snorkelling service providers, which fail to take out insurance against accidents for their customers.

Maj Gen Surachet said complaints from tourists focus on substandard package tours, scams, illegal tourism services, drug abuse at tourist venues, overseas-based call centre gangs preying on tourists, sexual crimes and shows that violate animal cruelty laws.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Sakhon said the TPB was upgraded to better handle crimes and maintain peace and security for tourists as the government has set its sights on boosting the number of tourist arrivals.

Lt Gen Sakhon said substandard tours must be tackled first.

The police have also been warned not to engage in extortion or use their influence to collaborate with tourism businesses, officials said.

Lt Gen Sakhon said the TPB employs more than 4,000 officers, four times its original work force when it was first established as a division.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

ISLA sends expert trainers amid Phuket lifeguard crisis

nevermind the country you are help those drowning people!...(Read More)

Drone ban in Phuket for Royal Funeral ceremonies

Is it legal to shot down a Drone if she flies over your Property? Horst...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

Probably someone forgot to use a proper sun-protection and quality sunglasses while watching beach guards for more than 20 years.BTW,what beach was ob...(Read More)

Beach, coral reef clean-up nets 506kg of garbage

Do the boat tour operators have any responsibility in the cleanup? It seems they are making money from the tourists, they should pay for the cleanup....(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

" Many hotels refused to pay the tax.." I'd really like to know how they are allowed to not pay a tax. One would think an operating lic...(Read More)

Two dead after gunman opens fire on Las Vegas music festival

You can thank three decades of Federalist Society efforts. A "conservative" group that -in order to exercise "freedom", has succes...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

[name removed] Phuket lifeguards are not the least bit professional. Most of them are just beach boy mafia with minimal skills. They just happen to be...(Read More)

ISLA sends expert trainers amid Phuket lifeguard crisis

Why bother helping a country that doesn't appear to want to be helped, they shoot themselves in the foot time after time, corruption is rampant &a...(Read More)

Phuket’s public toilets to get tourism boost

Regular cleaning and maintenance on a daily basis would vastly improve the few public toilet available, it really helps to have running water also ...(Read More)

SPECIAL REPORT: How Phuket’s ‘band-aid’ lifeguards are failing

The Phuket lifeguards are not 'for profit.' Since the organisation became professional, thousands of lives have been saved. Every year though,...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.