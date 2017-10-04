BANGKOK: Tourist safety is taking priority in national policy as authorities continue their crackdown on packages and deals offered online that make exaggerated claims, according to the Tourism and Sports Ministry.

Wednesday 4 October 2017, 08:37AM

Senior police officers speak to the media yesterday (Oct 3) at a meeting between tourism-related authorities, including the Tourism Police Bureau. The meeting pushed for increased safety for tourists as an issue to be placed on the national agenda. Photo: Apichit Jinakul

The ministry and the Tourism Police Bureau (TPB) are joining forces to improve confidence in the country’s safety standards. Their efforts are expected to raise the nation’s competitiveness as a top tourist draw, said Tourism and Sport permanent secretary Pongpanu Svetarundra.

He added that the government has created a policy to promote fair trade competition among tourism operators.

Tourist safety is central to the government’s efforts, Mr Pongpanu said.

Thai authorities have seen a spike in complaints recently due to fraudulent and exaggerated claims by tour operators, notably the so-called “zero dollar” scam tours perpetuated by mostly Chinese companies, where tourists are pressured into spending money on high-priced souvenirs and services.

The TPB, recently upgraded from a division, has launched a probe into such advertisements and are adopting measures to crack down on the producers.

Mr Pongpanu made the remarks at a high-level meeting to discuss key tourism issues at the Police Club yesterday (Oct 3).

Also at the meeting were the TPB’s first commissioner, Surachet Hakpan, and Lt Gen Sakhon Thongmunee, who formerly served as chief of Provincial Police Region 9.

Attendants also included representatives of the Tourism Authority of Thailand and the Department of Land Transport. They agreed on greater inter-agency cooperation to drive the government’s policy of sustainable tourism development.

Participants acknowledged the practical nature of the guidelines issued by policy units working with the tourism sector in overseeing immigration, protecting consumers and suppressing economic crimes.

The tourism permanent secretary said the Department of Tourism was reviewing laws to toughen law enforcement against tourism businesses that fail to offer customers adequate insurance coverage.

Mr Pongpanu said the department will determine which laws can be invoked against violators. He said they are looking to zero in on businesses, such as motorcycle or car rental shops and snorkelling service providers, which fail to take out insurance against accidents for their customers.

Maj Gen Surachet said complaints from tourists focus on substandard package tours, scams, illegal tourism services, drug abuse at tourist venues, overseas-based call centre gangs preying on tourists, sexual crimes and shows that violate animal cruelty laws.

Meanwhile, Lt Gen Sakhon said the TPB was upgraded to better handle crimes and maintain peace and security for tourists as the government has set its sights on boosting the number of tourist arrivals.

Lt Gen Sakhon said substandard tours must be tackled first.

The police have also been warned not to engage in extortion or use their influence to collaborate with tourism businesses, officials said.

Lt Gen Sakhon said the TPB employs more than 4,000 officers, four times its original work force when it was first established as a division.

