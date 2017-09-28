The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourist Police hold simulated marine rescue exercise in Phuket

PHUKET: The Tourist Police Bureau today carried out a simulated marine air-rescue exercise at Bansapam Mongkholwittaya School on Thepkrassattri Rd in Koh Kaew.

transport, marine, police, health, crime,

Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 28 September 2017, 12:52PM

The exercise was led by Acting Tourist Police Commander Lt Gen Sakorn Thongmunee from Bangkok, who was joined by Maj Ekkachai Siri from the Phuket Tourist Police, local officers, rescue workers and medical staff from the Kusoldharm Foundation, Koh Kaew Tambon Administration Organisation (OrBorTor), Vachira Phuket Hospital and others.

The aim of the today’s (Sept 28) simulated exercise was to ensure clear lines of communication and boundaries of responsibility are set for all organisations who become involved in rescue efforts should a real incident arise for tourists. Especially in this coming high season, noted the Tourist Police press release marking the exercise.

The exercise simulated various marine accidents such as drowning where victims were recovered from the water, brought ashore in a dinghy and then transferred to a medical facility via ambulance. This included the use of a Royal Thai Police helicopter.

Lt Gen Sakorn said, “Tourist Police take care of tourist’s safety. They also suppress illegal activities and crimes that effect the tourism industry. More tourists from around the world are coming to Phuket so we have to be prepared to keep them safe, that is the most important thing for us.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

A public holiday but, "All transport, banks, shopping areas, hospitals and other public services will be operating as usual, the advisory noted....(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

An absolute disaster ahead. Public non-trained Thais sitting on the beaches wondering what to do. And all for a pittance. By all means throw away bill...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Not sure where those institutions on Phuket are.But there is a meeting point for many people with mental problems.Right here at the comment section!...(Read More)

Tourists urged to be ‘respectful’ during Royal Funeral

To have a respectful, serene public setting on Phuket during funeral rites, close bars and 'ping pong' clubs, Like on Buddha Days. As long as...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

She became furious, and committed crime, killing her husband without thinking. That 'without thinking' explains everything. Right? Looks ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

Mhhh, let's be fair, and believe that top ranking Phuket officials are honest and of good will. Than, let them stay on to see the outcome/results...(Read More)

Phuket Lifeguard Strike: ‘We’ll do it ourselves’ vows Phuket council chief

Thinking about, this is a unique happening. A Happening about RESPONSENILITY! Wow. Now PPOA is saying public that they take responsibility of skill...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

How naiv readers are,why governore's are moved so often? What a stupid question! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket murderer, victim husband both mentally unstable, say police

Sounds like he had a legitimate medical cobdition which going by the police version in the story made it ok for her to strangle him and she is just a ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor stays for now, as two Vice Governors transferred

They are moved regularly as an anti-corruption measure. That's the "official" line anyway..... ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.