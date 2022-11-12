Tourist dies on board of Phuket-bound luxury cruise liner

PHUKET: The ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise liner arrived in Phuket today to bring several thousands of tourists to the island and inform local authorities that one of the passengers died on board during the trip.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 12 November 2022, 04:02PM

A tourist died on board of the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise liner en route to Phuket. The body was taken to Patong Hospital after the ship reached Patong on Nov 12. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Teerasak Bunsang of Patong Police was informed of the incident on board of the ‘Spectrum of the Seas’ cruise ship at around 9am today (Nov 12).

Police officers arrived at the bay with a doctor from Patong Hospital and Kusoldharm Foundation rescue workers to learn that the deceased was a 35-year-old Indonesian national. No signs of injuries were found on the tourist’s body during the initial check.

The man’s wife told officials that she woke up at around 1am in the night to find her husband on a bed face down. She tried to wake up her spouse but failed.

The woman than alerted the medical personnel on board of the ship, who performed CPR but could not make the man’s heart start beating again. The Indonesian national was pronounced dead at 2.27am.

Doctors assume that the man could have died from “an acute heart failure”. The body was taken to Patong Hospital before officials contacted the Embassy of Indonesia in Thailand and informed its personnel about the incident.

Embassy staff will coordinate the process of repatriation of the body.