Tourism visitors and revenue spike year-on-year

BANGKOK: The Ministry of Tourism and Sports has reported latest tourism earnings for 2017 at B1.37 trillion, a rise of 7.6% year-on-year.

Tuesday 17 October 2017, 11:03AM

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul this week reported that the overall tourism picture has been positive with revenue and visitor numbers both up. Photo: NNT
Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul this week reported that the overall tourism picture has been positive with revenue and visitor numbers both up. Photo: NNT

The sharp spike in revenue has been attributed to the ministry’s focus on traditional Thai life as a tourist attraction.

Tourism and Sports Minister Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul this week reported that the overall tourism picture has been positive with revenue and visitor numbers both up.

From Jan 1 to Oct 11 this year, 26.9 million travellers entered Thailand, generating a combined B1.37trn in revenue, hikes of 5.6% and 7.6%, respectively, year-on-year, Ms Kobkarn reported.

Chinese visitors remained in the top source market with 7.63 million travelling to the Kingdom, especially during the China National Day holiday, when 227,648 chose Thailand as their destination, 69.04% more than last year, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

In total, the Chinese visitors spent B12.528 billion during the China National Day holiday, a rise of 75.66% more than during the holiday last year.

Ms Kobkarn assured the public that preparations have been made for the tourism high season, during which the ministry will continue to promote traditional Thai lifestyles as well as sports tourism to disperse travellers across all the regions.

 

 
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.