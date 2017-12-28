The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourism Ministry outlines three-pronged strategy for 2018

BANGKOK: The Tourism and Sports Ministry has pledged to improve three fundamentals to drive the tourism industry in 2018.

tourism, economics, Chinese,

Bangkok Post

Thursday 28 December 2017, 03:36PM

Tourism Minister Weerasak Kowsurat.
Tourism Minister Weerasak Kowsurat.

Tourism and Sports Minister Weerasak Kowsurat told 30 tourism operators and travel bloggers he met last Friday (Dec 22) that the first of the three priorities is to compile a list of attractions and destinations across the country that have fallen into disrepair.

The ministry will then look into how to fix them, he said.

Mr Weerasak added that anyone can provide suggestions on attractions and methods to improve them.

The ministry will discuss the suggestions and come up with a plan to solve the problems as soon as possible.

The second fundamental is human resources, as the ministry has found that people working in the tourism sector need to improve their skill set, Mr Weerasak explained.

The ministry plans to work with educational institutions to provide training courses and create a curriculum specifically to enhance tourism skills.

The third fundamental is consultancy. The last plan is to establish a tourism clinic, which will provide consultancy and tourism knowledge to businesses and entrepreneurs on how to operate their businesses and deal with obstacles.

The ministry will kick off this initiative by inviting public and private organisations to do more corporate social responsibility activities such as planting or rubbish collection at tourist attractions in order to raise hospitality awareness.

“The ministry will soon establish a new tourism committee that will work specifically to solve problems in the tourism industry,” Mr Weerasak said.

C and C Marine

He also assured the local tourism industry that he will work with other government bodies to improve logistics and transport systems, such as airports and public toilets.

Moreover, the ministry will encourage business operators to develop and use a range of online platforms to market their services.

Entrepreneurs will be asked to make local products and sell them in communities as a way to draw visitors to less-travelled areas.

One of the pilot projects planned for January will be to have tourism delegates attending the Asian Tourism Forum in Chiang Mai not bring their own materials, but rather allow locals to prepare everything for the conference.

The ministry earlier said it attempted to push the entire tourism industry to meet the Global Sustainable Tourism Council Index, which is focused on convenience, cleanliness and safety.

On Dec 21, the country received its 34 millionth tourist. Many hundreds of thousands are expected to arrive for their year-end vacations in the last few days of 2017.

The ministry predicts that Thailand will reach 35 million total tourist arrivals in 2018 and that the number will reach 40 million annually in the next 4-6 years.

 

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Because they can't manage anything, just make up ridiculous new rules to demonstrate how hopelessly inept they are, if they had a shred of logic t...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

The laws of Thailand are fickle, they can be made, changed, broken, manipulated very easily with money, that is why they are challenged so frequently ...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Why do they not just revoke the tour companies license ? Very quickly I am sure that NO company dare to hire illegal tour guides if that happen. In...(Read More)

Zimbabwean family stranded at airport for months

Zimbabwe is under New Government and there is NO DANGER whatsoever for them there now whatsoever. Thailand should insist the United Nations removed th...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

Foreigners working illegally are doing so against the Laws of Thailand, therefore they WILL be arrested and prosecuted. The Laws of Thailand cannot be...(Read More)

Phuket’s Chinese-speaking guides in mass protest

What should NEVER be forgotten by ALL FOREIGNERS is that they are in THAILAND and whilst they are on Thailand Soil,Thai Laws and Regulations regarding...(Read More)

Italian tourist, 59, dies in motorbike fall at Big Buddha viewpoint

True is true. I like to say that every time I took a M/C taxi I got a helmet offered. Than I asked the driver not to drive to fast as I was not in a...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Wow, a very late in time 'order' of the Governor. Confused, is it not standard procedure and many times in the past already 'ordered'...(Read More)

Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town

Starting on Monday 01 January 2018 will be the new regulation about foreigners working illegally in Thailand and the fine will start at 400,000 Baht f...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.