The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Business News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tourism drives need for Phang Nga airport, says hospitality expert

PHUKET: Phang Nga visitors have topped 4.4 million, but “Where is the airport?” asks Bill Barnett, Managing Director of leading hospitality consultancy C9 Hotelworks.

tourism, transport, economics, Chinese,

The Phuket News

Sunday 6 August 2017, 11:00AM

Phuket’s northern neighbour cannot continue to rely on their gateway airport to fuel sustainable demand, Mr Barnett notes in C9 Hotelworks’ latest report, “Khao Lak Hotel market Update – July 2017”.

The report is subtitled, “Hotels battle high and low season volatility, as unlocking year-round business challenges market”. (To download the full report, click here.)

According to the report, Phang Nga Province recorded an all-time record high 4,475,223 visitors in 2016 as tourism revenue for the province topped B38.6 billion.

While the numbers are impressive, the destination’s lack of a gateway airport remains a stumbling block to broader success, says Mr Barnett.

“Phang Nga and its leading resort area Khao Lak heavily rely on Phuket’s overloaded international airport as a lifeline. With over 12,000 registered hotel rooms in the province and a burgeoning pipeline of new projects, something has to give,” he says.

“Plans for the development of a privately operated airport in Thai Muang District by Bangkok Airways is currently under review as part of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA). While Phang Nga’s provincial government has been a strong advocate, the project has faced local opposition from the agricultural sector,” Mr Barnett notes.

C and C Marine

Poised as a natural holiday destination, the Phang Nga-Khao Lak tourism market is characterized by strong seasonality trading.

Last year, the province achieved 65% of its tourism receipts during the high season, which runs from October to March.

“This is mainly due to the pronounced fluctuation of visitor arrivals throughout the year. Cumulatively, revenue totalled US$1.14 billion in 2016, with a peak in February due to Chinese New Year,” Mr Barnett revealed.

“Despite strong growth from Chinese visitors led by lower margin wholesale business, average daily rates still rose 8% year-on-year. This is attributed to the increasing mix of overseas source markets, while Western European travelers remain the key feeder of room nights,” he added.

“As Phuket tracks a mass tourism agenda that has stretched airport capacity, Phang Nga desperately needs a gateway airport in order to become a sustainable year-round leisure destination,” Mr barnett concluded.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

The rise and fall of ‘The Manas’

Where's the money? No report of attempts to recover it - or is recovery reserved just for politicians?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Because all that matters under the Thai 'system' is face. The Department of Intellectual Property wanted to earn face by getting their name an...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Nasa12... I don't find his comments "stupid" at all. They are intelligent, relevant, concise and addresses with clarity the inane commen...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

BenPendejo... read the article..."Red flags have been placed at almost every beach to stop swimmers from going into the sea." The babble of ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Maybe you’re getting a bargain

Its the same in any town in Phuket. Just 5 minutes walking around you can see 20 such places. In places like Patong you dont even have to walk as more...(Read More)

Krathing Cape property constructors given 30 days to clarify plans

Eagle@ Like your stupid comments the most of the time you wright a comments to another people Post in Phuket News Mr Eagle. But it is good that there...(Read More)

Tears of joy as Phuket lifeguard returns B100k to Chinese tourist

What a top man this man is for his honesty. I have always thought the lifeguards are good decent people and do a great job under difficult circumstanc...(Read More)

Male tourist ignores red flags, saved from drowning by Phuket lifeguards

OK Joe and brother Eagle, yeah...they pulled this one off...luckily. The issue is that they should have prevented the guy from entering the water, an...(Read More)

Lifeguards close ‘danger surf’ sections at Phuket beaches, tourist rescued

yvonne... the doomsayers and Thai haters have not agreed with you. Read the lifesavers website to at least get some understanding of what training the...(Read More)

Former Phuket land official’s death in cell not suicide, court says

Rorri_2...as per usual you have no idea what you are talking about. How can anyone make a judgment on here on scant original articles about what occur...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.