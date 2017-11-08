CRICKET: Last weekend, the island’s cricketing fraternity welcomed back the British Club of Bangkok (BCBKK) for their annual touring matches, with them firstly taking on a local combined team made up with members of the Phuket Cricket Group (PCG) on the Saturday (Nov 4) and then with their old friends The Village Cricket Club on the Sunday (Nov 5).

Wednesday 8 November 2017, 10:22AM

The Village Cricket Club’s Mudasir Rehman hits a six in their game against British Club of Bangkok last Sunday (Nov 5). Photo: Michael Way

The first game against the PCG saw a unique format, with each team batting for two innings of 15 overs. With the teams alternating turns at the crease. The combined total of the two innings being the score to beat.

The PCG batted first and compiled 118 in the first at-bat and 158 in their second attempt. BCBKK responded with 147 in their first innings, which left them 129 to score in their final 15 overs. BCBKK managed to stay ahead of the run rate the whole innings and got over the line, for the victory, with nine balls to spare.

The following day at ‘high noon’, BCBKK took on The Village CC in a more standard format of 25 overs per team.

BCBKK batted first and scored a mammoth 221 in their allotted 25 overs. The Village CC were always up against it, and although they put up a spirited effort, eventually fell 50 runs short in their chase.

The game, however, was played in excellent spirits and the weekend as a whole was a great advertisement for the game and the entertainment it brings to Phuket.

The next two Saturdays sees two more touring sides return to our shores. As first, the always entertaining ANZA make their annual visit to Phuket to take on The PCG select VI.

Then the following week, the Singapore Cricket Club will play the combined PCG team. Both games will be played at the Alan Cooke Ground with starting times of 11am each week.

Cricket on the island is still growing and is always looking for new players, teams, and sponsors. If you would like to get involved or know more, please contact the Phuket Cricket Group through Facebook or by email at phuketcricketgroup@gmail.com or check out the website at www.phuketcricket.com

Text by Jason Robertson