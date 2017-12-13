The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Tougher driving tests, medical checks eyed in road safety push

NATIONWIDE: The Department of Land Transport is set to adopt more stringent standards for driving tests to improve road safety.

accidents, health, transport,

Bangkok Post

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 08:42AM

A pickup allegedly driven by self-described epileptic Akaradej Udomrat killed two people and injured 15 in Pattaya. Photo: Post Today
A pickup allegedly driven by self-described epileptic Akaradej Udomrat killed two people and injured 15 in Pattaya. Photo: Post Today

Among the new procedures expected to be implemented next year is a full electronic testing system, said Kamol Buranaphong, the department’s deputy director-general.

The system could help reduce arguments between applicants and testers, he said.

In addition, a finger-scanning system will be used to authenticate the identity of drivers who sit the exam.

In another move, the department also intends to review an individual’s medical history as part of the application.

Applicants with health problems which could pose an obstacle to their ability to drive safely will be prohibited from obtaining a driving licence, said Mr Kamol.

Health conditions that may disqualify applicants include severe hypertension, epilepsy and diabetes.

Bollywood

Those who have undergone heart or brain surgery who doctors find unfit to drive will also be disqualified from taking the test, said.

The need for more demanding criteria in driving tests comes following news of an accident in Pattaya involving a driver with epilepsy who lost control of his car while suffering from a fit, causing an accident that left two dead and 15 injured.

Driver Akkharadet Udomrat, 44, reportedly had been living with epilepsy for the past five years, some time after he had obtained a driving licence.

As for the issue of elderly drivers who wish to continue driving but may be subject to ailments that make them unsafe on the roads, Mr Kamol said the department is considering adopting the British system where those aged 70 and older are required to undergo a health check every three years before the DLT decides on his or her request to have their driving licence renewed.

The practical part of the driving test also will be beefed up to better assess an applicant’s ability to drive, he said, adding all applicants will also be required to score above 90% in the written exam to qualify for a driving licence.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Nasa12 | 14 December 2017 - 12:12:40

And what does Thaier think the mirrors are for? put on make up ?

The Phuket News

Jor12 | 13 December 2017 - 19:05:09

driving a bike...one arm...smoking and using his mobile phone. Probably he was playing a banjo too?  This is what the article addresses in respect to the road safety initiatives.

The Phuket News

gigintour | 13 December 2017 - 17:25:08

as long as only 500 baths for driving without a license and can still leave driving license will not go to take. 10,000 bath fine and seizure of the vehicle immediately

The Phuket News

Kurt | 13 December 2017 - 14:55:52

Pulling wrong end of the rope.
Installing/implementing a full electronic testing system is just a administrative change. ( making a smart looking)
What is needed is a better drive training education, on the road.
As long as people on Phuket can get a driving license without ever been driving on Phuket roads, that long we see cars folded around trees and poles.
Practical driving test have to be done during a 1 hour practical driving test on Phuket roads.
Just learning from video that I am not allowed to park within 5 meters distance from a mailbox is pathetic.

The Phuket News

marcher | 13 December 2017 - 14:11:32

Would never change the mindset. Get on a motorbike and something happens to their brains, and with police not bothering to enforce the law they can do what they like I once had to follow a bike belching out black smoke. We stopped at the lights and I saw he had one arm, was smoking and using his mobile phone. A police in his box right next to us didn't even bat an eyelid.

The Phuket News

CaptainJack69 | 13 December 2017 - 12:20:08

Many people would say that the practical test needs to be done on public roads, and I agree. But how would that work when no one on the public roads drives well enough to pass the test? I'd call that a catch 22.

I think the DLT should plan to update their system regularly, gradually improving their standards and the realism of their testing. Eventually we might end up with drivers who can actually drive safely.

But bare in mind that the harder the tests get the more unlicensed drivers will take to the roads, unless the police also increase their enforcement of existing traffic laws.

The Phuket News
Matches 6 result(s)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

'Hi-So's ' met Boss on board of moored yachts in the harbour of Monaco. Inhabitants Monaco know that Boss has there a house/apartment. O...(Read More)

Phuket girl, 17, shot dead in motorbike attack

Wow... another genius deduction, “We suspect that the reason for the attack was due to a personal conflict or other related issue." Only 17 ye...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

Stopping tour busses with tourists as shown on photos is not exactly a tourist promoting happening. The tourists sure had not that in mind when they...(Read More)

Two arrested as illegal Phuket tour guides

These arrests are just to relax the tour guide situation on Phuket a bit for the eye of the world. Seen the number of illegal tour guides on Phuket i...(Read More)

Elephant camp operator charged over tourist’s death

Elephant riding is an extreme maltreatment to any elephant and should be stopped. And a stupid tourist pulling the tail of an elephant deserves punish...(Read More)

Arrivals surge to 34mn, B1.81trn in revenues in sight

I wonder how many of the arrivals are actually tourists in Thailand. And, the revenue figures are pure fiction....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

100 sigs in favour (10% of the population)= 1km bridge =1.4 billion baht. Call me a cynic but I'm a cynic. Watch the money trail....(Read More)

Phuket police to question foreign yacht owner for dropping anchor on coral

One would hope that the catamaran in the picture, which is under power, was actually shown connected to the anchor via the chain through video images....(Read More)

Plan to build B1.2bn Phuket bridge gains momentum

The island's economy is driven by tourists. Maybe first spend the money to make the island safer by providing lifeguard service and safer roads?...(Read More)

Activist to sue police over ‘Boss’

I saw him drinking with Elvis in Memphis....(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.