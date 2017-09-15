The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News Thailand News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

TM.6 cards end for Thais in bid to cut queues

BANGKOK: Thai nationals will from tomorrow (Sept 16) no longer have to fill out departure and arrival cards – known as Tor Mor 6 cards, or TM.6 – before passing through airport immigration counters, government spokesman Sansern Kaewkamnerd said yesterday (Sept 14).

immigration, transport,

Bangkok Post

Friday 15 September 2017, 08:51AM

Eliminating the ‘Tor Mor’ 6 cards for Thai nationals will do little if anything to affect long waits in arrival lines like that of Aug 9 (seen here) as Thai citizens have their own immigration lanes. Photo: Bangkok Post / file
Eliminating the ‘Tor Mor’ 6 cards for Thai nationals will do little if anything to affect long waits in arrival lines like that of Aug 9 (seen here) as Thai citizens have their own immigration lanes. Photo: Bangkok Post / file

Lt Gen Sansern made the remark after Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha invoked Section 44 of the former interim charter to revoke the regulation requiring Thais to fill in the white slips, in a bid to shorten waiting times.

He said Gen Prayut has already signed the order. It will be published in the Royal Gazette and will take effect early tomorrow morning, he said.

The move comes in response to criticism on social media in recent weeks of heavy congestion at Thai gateways, particularly at Don Mueang International Airport.

While Thai nationals can now pass through domestic airports and skip the time-consuming TM.6s, foreigners will still have to fill them in until new immigration cards are launched, Lt Gen Sansern said.

British International School, Phuket

The new cards will only require foreigners to provide more basic information wanted by state agencies. They have been approved by the cabinet.

Col Choengron Rimphadee, deputy commander of the Immigration Division 2, praised the move and said Thailand is the only country where officers have to “waste time” stamping such cards.

Officials said it makes no sense to have Thais fill them in as their details are stored on security databases.

Read original story here.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

How long is this Governor going to remine? 6 moths? He did not tell us who is in charge to train all the thai tour guide! Horst...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

"...Governor Norraphat then went on to say that of the many tourists visiting Phuket every year, most are Chinese tourists..." Finally, som...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Blah blah blah... just creating more fleecing opportunities, but nothing is really going to change...and who cares....(Read More)

Racha turtle hatchling sole survivor from 87-egg nest

More incompetence by local officials. "...we could not leave the nest where it was as it was too close to a resort and could have easily been di...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

Curious as to the policy regarding photos of the accused. Is it Phuket News policy or local police policy that accused Thai Nationals (regardless of ...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

Hard to know if it will have desired effects. I just wonder, what points of view were made by business, and a question is what the honorary consuls w...(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

so how many different hats and uniforms will that be on the take playing pretend police. music copy right police, alcohol tax police , late closing po...(Read More)

Latvian drunk driver charged after accident leaves woman in hospital with head injuries

OOPs,wrong quote.It says:They'd find 99% of people drunk in charge of a vehicle!Sorry! Anyway still inaccurate absurd nonsense....(Read More)

Phuket Governor orders crackdown on low-cost tours

But no one in charge of the major scams, tuk tuk/taxis, parasails, jet skis, actually too many to mention, but then, in 12 months, going by history, w...(Read More)

Bike-sharing arrives in Phuket

Whils't it;s a great idea in principal, considering how selfish the locals drive with regards to pedestrians (myself) this should be interesting, ...(Read More)
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.