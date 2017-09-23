The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News Outrigger Koh Samui Beach Resort
The Phuket News World Sport
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World  | Surf Report  | Predictions XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Title tide turns against Vettel after disastrous Singapore GP

FORMULA ONE: The Singapore Grand Prix, the longest race on the calendar, lasted mere seconds for championship hopeful Sebastian Vettel.

transport, technology, weather,

Michael Lamonato

Saturday 23 September 2017, 01:50PM

Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (left) and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (centre) drive past Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen after a crash during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix last Sunday (Sept 17). Photo: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP
Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton (left) and Ferrari's Sebastian Vettel (centre) drive past Ferrari's Finnish driver Kimi Raikkonen after a crash during the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix last Sunday (Sept 17). Photo: Manan Vatsyayana / AFP

A slow getaway from the grid, a swing to the left of the track and, with the unmistakeable sound of carbon fibre crunching against carbon fibre, he fatally damaged his Ferrari.

In vain he limped on for two more corners, but as coolant leaked from his radiators and onto the circuit ahead of his rear wheels, he lost control of his car and wiped it against Singapore’s menacing barriers.

As he sat stunned in his car, spun around and facing the oncoming traffic, Vettel would have seen the silver Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton – before the race the three-point leader of the drivers standings – steam past the stricken Ferrari and into the lead.

The arithmetic would have been easy work for the clever German: his non-score on a weekend Hamilton could claim the maximum 25 points would make for a demoralising 28-point deficit to the Briton with just six rounds remaining.

The accident, deemed a racing incident by the stewards, was nonetheless controversial. Vettel swept left across the circuit in an effort to cover the faster starting Max Verstappen from second on the grid, but unbeknownst to him the Dutchman was already racing Kimi Räikkönen to his left.

Verstappen, caught between the two red cars, made contact with Räikkönen, who in turn was hit by the strafing Vettel. All three, plus innocent bystander Fernando Alonso, who was certain his McLaren-Honda was worthy of a rare podium finish, had their races ended on the spot.

Friendly fire, the most egregious of racing sins, had lost Ferrari a swag of points, and it was all the more bitter a pill to swallow on a circuit where Ferrari was, and should have been, king.

Mercedes had qualified just fifth and sixth for the Singapore GP behind both Ferraris and the resurgent Red Bull Racing team. The Silver Arrows, even in the team’s dominant three seasons between 2014 and 2016, struggled to answer the unique demands of the sweaty streets of Marina Bay.

British International School, Phuket

Ferrari, on the other hand, has excelled in 2017 on slow-speed circuits that require excellent traction and high levels of downforce. In the same way the Italian GP two weeks earlier had flattered Mercedes’s strengths, Singapore’s 23 corners were made for the Ferrari SF70H.

The complexion of the 2017 championship has changed dramatically. Mercedes, having long been the favourite for the constructors title, has stretched its advantage to 102 points, but Hamilton’s new-found 28-point drivers standings lead has turned what was to be a six-round arm-wrestle into a comfortable, defendable advantage.

For Vettel the permutations are beginning to turn against him. A loss to Hamilton in Malaysia would put Hamilton within touching distance of his third title – finish second in Sepang and Vettel would need to win every race if Hamilton finishes second; finish third and the title is out of his hands, much like it was for Hamilton last season in his battle with Nico Rosberg.

“There is nothing we can do now and for sure it is bitter,” Vettel said. “It's a pity we couldn't show our pace today, but we have other races ahead of us and I am sure there will be more opportunities for us.”

None of the next six races will provide either team with an inherent advantage in the way Monza and Singapore did. The onus, therefore, is on Ferrari to find an extra gear late in the season to overcome the defending world champion team just as it seems to be hitting a confident stride.

There is still a route to a Sebastian Vettel championship, but after his disastrous Singapore GP it has become exponentially more treacherous.

Don’t forget to tune in to Live89.5 each and every Saturday from 9am for the Box of Neutrals radio show.

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:
    Forget your password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Could you help me and tell me what his face expression says about this person{the mayor}?!Is he a good or an evil person? Would a smiling face make h...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Face expressions of people say a lot about people. Look at the photo, and think. In Rawai and Naiharn is a lot going on. Installed traffic lights, ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

"... I have to wait for the Court of Appeal before issuing any orders to demolish any parts of the project, despite the initial court ruling...&q...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

and "Rawai Garden" soi Suksan 2... how they can have a permit to build 158 rooms in this quite location with a very narrow access!... ...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Eva had 6 years in court to prove their innocence, which they did not. At great expense to the Thai taxpayer and waste of government resources. There ...(Read More)

Set Phuket croc ‘Leypang’ free, says poll

We may say that is croc Leypang is not the only croc in thai waters. Set it free in a habitat were he finds enough food, far from Phuket. Anyway he ...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

Oh, and don't forget, on 04 and 06 September General Prawit, the Defence Minister, told the thai press ( see PN articles on those days) that no po...(Read More)

Phuket’s Eva Beach appeal earns demolition reprieve, says Rawai Mayor

Just like Ao sane beach project. Why is the mayor and the Rawai Or Bor Tor planning department head not in jail. How many more building projects in Ra...(Read More)

Cop in ‘great escape’ link

It is funny to read in every newspaper the word 'Escape'. During the time of the travel of Ms Yingluck she was not under house arrest, there ...(Read More)

Phuket lifeguards to strike over budget cuts

Oh, the insanity of it all. At least there will be free wi-fi so when people drown we will see it up on Facebook just as it happens. I'm surpri...(Read More)
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Bangkok Hospital Phuket
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
COLOURING BOOK
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2017 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.