PHUKET: Thalang Police arrested seven suspected drug dealers and seized 220 kilograms of fresh kratom and 20,000 methamphetamine (ya bah) pills in Pa Khlok yesterday (Nov 23) after receiving a tip-off that drugs were being stored at a hotel room in the area.

Friday 24 November 2017, 10:41AM

A team of officers from Thalang Police led Maj Surasak Leewijit, Capt Suchart Luecha and Lt Winai Yokprom arrested the seven suspects and seized the drugs at the Top Inn Garden motel in Pa Khlok.

Thalang Police Chief Col Sompong Thiparpakul said, “At 4:30pm yesterday we received a tip-off that drugs were being kept in and distributed from room No.121 of the Top Inn Garden motel in Pa Khlok.

“First officers noticed Kacha Kuekkong, 23, and Anuchit Kamsri, 23, both from Phuket, coming out of room No.104. They were looked like drug addicts.

“When they saw police they looked frightened and tried to go back into the room,” Col Sompong explained.

“Officers then went to the room to carry out a search. Inside they found Ms Atikarn Lablae, 18, from Phuket. However, no drugs were found in the room.

“Police then searched a Nissan Almera which was parked outside the room and discovered an automatic handgun, magazine and six bullets inside a brown handbag. They then found a speaker packed in a box. They opened the speaker and found 20,000 ya bah pills inside,” Col Sompong added.

“Police then went on to check room No.121 where they found Sanchai Patan, 24, from Phang Nga, Fatin Sirat, 20, Panupong Kaewluang, 19 and Chaya Changlek, 20, all from Phuket, who had in their possession 220kg of kratom valued at over B200,000,” Col Sompong noted.

“All seven were taken to Thalang Police Station.

“Khacha, Anuchit and Atikarn were charged with possession of a Category 1 drug with intent to sell and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

“Sanchai, Fatin, Panupong and Chaya were charged with possession of Category 5 drug with intent to sell,” he added.