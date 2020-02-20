Kata Rocks
Three Thais on ship have COVID-19

Three Thais on ship have COVID-19

YOKOHAMA: Three Thais aboard the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess, moored in Japan, are infected with the new coronavirus (COVID-19), officials announced today (Feb 20), as two elderly Japanese passengers were reported to have died from the disease.

health
By Bangkok Post

Thursday 20 February 2020, 03:12PM

Passengers from the Diamond Princess were taken by stations and airports to begin the journeys home. Photo: AFP

Passengers from the Diamond Princess were taken by stations and airports to begin the journeys home. Photo: AFP

Foreign affairs spokesman Cherdkiat Atthakor said three Thai nationals, a passenger and two crew members, were now being treated in a hospital in Japan.

“Their conditions are stable... Japan admitted them to hospital when their symptoms showed, before the test results were known,” he said.

He said there were two Thai passengers and 23 Thai crew members on the Diamond Princess. The other passenger tested negative, had disembarked and would return to Thailand in the near future, Mr Cherdkiat said. The other 21 Thai crew members continued to work on board.

The spokesman said the 14-day quarantine of the cruise ship ended yesterday (Feb 19), and uninfected passengers were being allowed to disembark until tomorrow (Feb 21).

Two elderly Japanese passengers from the ship are reported to have died.

Meanwhile, the Consular Affairs Department has warned Thais to leave mainland China, excluding Hong Kong, “while there are still outgoing flights available.”

The department said on its Facebook page that people who do not need to stay in China should consider leaving while airlines were still flying from there. It also advised against commencing a visit to China at this time.

