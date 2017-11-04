Residents and tourists in Phuket came out in their thousands at waterways across the island last night (Nov 3) to take part in Loy Krathong.

Saturday 4 November 2017, 10:32AM

Loy Krathong is a traditional Thai festival that sees people floating krathongs – traditionally on rivers, but now also on any body of water.

Krathongs are floating ornamental objects, traditionally made from banana leaves and flowers, on which candles, incense and other small items are placed to be given as an offering to the river goddess in the hope of bringing good fortune.

Phuket City Municipality did not hold any official Loy Krathong festivities at Saphan Hin, but four points around the Saphan Hin waterfront were provided for people to float their krathong.

Phuket Vice Governor Snith Sriwihok and Phuket City Municipality Somjai Suwansuppana gave the official opening speeches before leading people to float their krathongs.