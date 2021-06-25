The Phuket News
THIS IS THE MOMENT: A Song for Thailand

On the eve of Phuket Island opening to international tourists, British Producer/Songwriter Will Robinson is releasing a music video called “This is the moment” to help encourage tourists to come back to Thailand.

World-EntertainmentCommunity
By Press Release

Friday 25 June 2021, 12:44PM

Former Tourism and Sports Minister of Thailand Senator Weerasak Kowsurat makes a cameo appearance in the video at Taweechai Elephant camp in Kanchanaburi where elephants can be seen bathing.

The video filmed is filmed in 23 stunning locations around Thailand of a Thai couple on an extraordinary dream adventure holiday including breathtaking scenes in the mountains of Chiang Rai, Loei, Kanachanaburi, a temple Wat Thang Sai in Prachuap Khiri Khan, and a yacht sailing off into the Indian Ocean sunset from Promthep Cape in Phuket.

Former Tourism and Sports Minister of Thailand Senator Weerasak Kowsurat also makes a cameo appearance in the video at Taweechai Elephant camp in Kanchanaburi, where elephantscan be seen bathing.

Senator Weerasak says, “Thai hospitality is not just an important industry in Thailand but Thai hospitality is in our culture and ways of life. Sovereignty of the land has never been away from us, and no matter where we live anywhere in the Kingdom we always see visitors as guests who we thank for paying us a visit. I have already heard the song’s nice melody and I think it’s beautiful.”

“This is the moment” song and video is part of Will’s musical project “The Isan Project”, which features several well known vocalists, including the golden voice of Sonna Rele, who was the vocals of Disney’s Cinderella theme song “Strong”.

“This is the moment” is co-written by Will Robinson and Daniel Ryan and is part of The Isan Project’s forthcoming album “The Beautiful North”, which is due for release later in 2021. It will be the project’s second album and will include several compositions and videos linked to destinations in Northern Thailand, along with “Island Dream”, “Gaffae Chiang Rai” and “Yellow Mountain”, which was filmed in Mae Hong Son.

Having travelled to many parts of Thailand with the Isan Project including Nong Han, Nakhon Phanom, Buriram, Chaiyaphum and the island of Phuket on many occasions, Will fell in love with the Thai culture and enjoys traveling and writing lyrics from his journey and experiences.

Will also recently produced “Heroes of Thailand” and “Where the eagles fly”, a song about British Cave Hero Vern Unsworth who was the mastermind of the Tham Luang rescue of the 12 Wild Boars and their coach from the Tham Luang cave, Chiang Rai, in July 2018. The story is currently being recreated in a Hollywood blockbuster movie by Ron Howard and MGM set for release later this year, and Will also made the popular video and song “Thailand Amazing Thailand” theme.

Will, who lives in Chiang Mai, says, “I wanted to encourage people back to Thailand. Come to Thailand, there are so many amazing destinations including the new emerging ones.

“Thailand is open, it’s time to enjoy yourself and leave behind the past you. Please come to Thailand and support the Thai people and their great country.” 

“This is the moment” single is released today and is available on Apple, iTunes, Spotify, Amazon and all other digital stores.

The music video for ’This is the Moment’ can be seen on YouTube (click here) and on Facebook (click here).



