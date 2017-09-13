KHON KAEN: A man who stole a motorcycle later phoned police saying he was returning it, and left a note explaining his “wife misunderstood” and thought it belonged to his mistress.

Wednesday 13 September 2017, 05:45PM

A police officer examines the note left by the ‘misunderstood’ motorbike thief. Photo: Jakkraphan Nathanri

After getting the call, Khon Kaen Police went to collect the motorcycle, which was found under a bridge on Mittraphap Rd in Nakhon Khon Kaen Municipality. It had been reported stolen by the owner, Rattana Rulak, from an apartment building in the province.

There was a handwritten note left with the motorcycle. The writer said he was sorry for stealing it, but he was having difficulties and had felt it was necessary at the time.

He had since learned there was a warrant out for his arrest, but that was not why he decided to return the bike.

“It is because my wife misunderstood and thought that I have a mistress,” the man explained.

He continued that he stole the motorcycle because the owner left the key in it. He said he was also returning the mobile phone.

The writer signed the letter “a well-wishing thief”, and asked motorbike’s owner to drop the case.

However, police said it is a criminal case and could not be withdrawn, so they would track him down and take legal action.

Read original story here.