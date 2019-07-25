The Sunday Brunch Club & Pool Party

Start From: Sunday 28 July 2019, 12:00PM to Sunday 27 October 2019, 04:00PM Mon. Tue. Wed. Thu. Fri. Sat. Sun.

The Hottest Pool Party and Sunday Brunch on Layan beach is here! Join us every Sunday 12pm-4pm for the Sunday Brunch Club & Pool Party featuring over 120 delicious items. Live Performance by Jez Swan / Duo Expressions Followed by our resident DJs, Live musicians, Live Saxophone rocking the party til late... Complimentary Pick Up Service Provided! Dream Member Price THB 1590++ Adult Brunch THB 1890 ++ Add Free Flow to Brunch THB 1500++ (12pm - 4pm). * Kids under 10 eat free (1 paying adult = 1 child free).