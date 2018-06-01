CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

The Spartan is a heavyweight fighter in the battle for Phuket's best burger

Like many Phuket expats Alex Stathopoulos first came to the island for a short visit, but charmed by the tropical lifestyle, ended up staying here and opening a business.

Mark Knowles

Saturday 9 June 2018, 10:00AM

The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles
The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles

The Spartan’s burgers feature delicious dry-aged beef patties, quality ingredients and house-made condiments. Photo: Mark Knowles

His restaurant, called The Spartan Burger and Souvlaki Bar in a nod to his Mediterranean heritage, is located close to the entrance of Phuket’s famous Muay Thai training hotspot Soi Ta-ied.

That’s a good thing too, because you need an appetite worked up from a hard day’s training to take on one of the hearty burgers or chunky souvlakis for which The Spartan is quickly becoming known.

Alex was born in Greece to a very food-focused family, and even after moving to Australia at age 13, he was constantly surrounded by family members who made their living through food.

“Between my extended family we’ve got all bases covered: Abattoir, greengrocers, importers, a pastry chef... so I’ve just been involved in food for a long time,” says Alex.

Alex is no novice himself with two successful cafes in Melbourne, a city famous for its competitive and cutting-edge cafe scene. And as I spoke to him about the food on offer at The Spartan it quickly became clear that he takes his work in the kitchen very seriously.

“The key thing about here is that we make everything from scratch… mayonnaise, ketchup, barbecue sauce, pickles… I just couldn’t find good burger pickles here… even the yogurt for the tzatziki we make from scratch,” reveals Alex.

You can really taste the difference too, Alex handed me a squirt of each of his house-made sauces to sample and they are bursting with flavour, his tangy ketchup and sweet BBQ sauce putting store-bought versions to shame

It’s not just your basic condiments either, Alex guards the recipe for his Big Spartan special sauce (his take on Big Mac special sauce) closely and the caramelised onion jam and Australian-style tomato bush relishes add a rich and complex layer of taste to any burger.

But it doesn’t stop there, he also makes his own pita bread for souvlaki and to serve with his freshly made hummus and tzatziki dips. He also makes all of his own spice mixes to season the burger patties and the huge slab of layered meat for the yeeros that spins in front of the grill every day in the high season.

He also has a butcher’s keen eye and respect for quality meat, buying whole sides of pork and beef to butcher to his liking. A devotee of dry-aged beef, he has even set up a dry-ageing fridge above the restaurant to ensure his beef is dried for 30 days in the ideal temperature and humidity conditions. Once it’s ready he trims it up and minces it up for his huge burger patties, which are cooked to the customers’ liking.

If you like your beef then Alex suggests you try the Big Spartan: A tribute to the Big Mac with two patties, slices of two different types of cheese, pickles, lettuce, caramelised onion jam, and Secret Spartan Sauce.

For the purists there is the Simple Spartan: A beef or pork patty with American cheddar and Monterey jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, caramelised onion jam, Spartan relish and a drizzle of mayonnaise.

World Cup League @ BISP

Or if you like a bit of spice, then do what I did and order the Scorched Spartan, which has all of the above but kicks it up a notch with some jalapeño peppers and house-made chipotle mayonnaise.

If you prefer chicken there is the Mississippi Spartan: A succulent chicken thigh either grilled of southern-fried with slaw, pickles and topped with chipotle mayo.

If you feel like something different, than a yeeros is sure to cure any hunger, with slices of tender grilled pork or chicken (or both) marinated in a unique spice blend and served with house-made tzatziki, chips, tomato, onion and a tomato-mustard sauce. Alternatively you can opt for an open souvlaki or yeeros plate with meat, grilled pita bread, fries and a Greek salad.

For vegetarians, or just those looking for something a tad lighter, you can order a vegetable patty on any burger or you can try a delicious falafel wrap doused in tasty tzatziki. There is also a classic Greek salad available, as well as Alex’s Cabbage Patch salad – a Mediterranean-style blend of cabbage, olive oil, lemon, vinegar, celery, herbs and carrots. Hummus, tzatziki and pita bread can also be ordered separately.

Naturally, fries are the perfect compliment to any burger and besides the traditional potato fries, Spartan offers sweet potato fries, potato wedges dusted with Spartan spice and fried onion rings – all served with your choice of house-made sauce. Alex says he is in the process of putting chilli cheese fries on the menu, so with any luck, by the time you read this they should be available.

If you’ve still got room, or just a sweet tooth, you can top of your meal with a waffle. Choices include the classic malted Belgium waffle with whipped butter and maple syrup or whipped cream and nutella sauce, the Snickers waffle, red velvet waffle (with cream cheese frosting), funky monkey waffle (caramelised bananas, chocolate chips, peanut and honey sauce) or even a fried chicken waffle.

With a line-up like that it’s clear that The Spartan is not your run-of-the-mill burger joint, but a heavyweight contender in the island’s best burger battle. In fact Alex sold out of burgers at the recent Phuket’s Best Burger competition and his veggie burger won the praise of the judges, despite not being in official competition.

It seems that Alex has still got a few more tricks up his sleeves. His Melbourne-style breakfast cafe Poached is opening next door to The Spartan in time for high season and his food truck “Hangry Dogs” is ready to hit the streets slinging New York-style hotdogs – keep an eye out for it around Soi Ta-ied and events across Phuket.

So it looks like we’ve got a lot more to look forward to following the fantastic debut of The Spartan on the island’s food scene. Watch this space.

 

For more information visit facebook.com/thespartanburger, instagram.com/thespartanburger or thespartan.asia

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Learn the secrets of traditional Thai cuisine at The Boathouse cooking school
JW Marriott Phuket appoints new Executive Sous Chef Brian Raymond Moore
Kata Rocks’ new menu brings a taste of the Med to Phuket
Deconstructing Phuket’s Best Burgers of 2018
The Boathouse is Phuket's quintessential sunset dining destination
Phuket and Phang Nga added to Michelin Guide Thailand for 2019
This North Korean eatery in Bangkok shows how food can bridge divides
21 young, talented culinarians battle it out at ‘Marriott Junior Chefs Cooking Battle’
Angsana Laguna Phuket welcomes new Executive Chef Jose Borja
Banyan Tree to host star Chef Peter Kuruvita amid Laguna Phuket Food & Music Festival
Thanyapura’s DiVine Restaurant receives award from Anti-Additive Association
[VIDEO] Phuket's Best Burger 4
Banyan Tree’s Saffron restaurant to welcome Thailand’s own Michelin-Star chef
Taihei seeks to take on the mantle of Phuket’s most authentic Japanese restaurant
‘Phuket’s Best Burger’ competition 2018: ‘Showcase of the Immortals’

 

Phuket community
Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns

While Chinese tourism has greatly increased, western tourism had dropped significantly. Bad beach r...(Read More)

Snoozing lawmakers ‘unwell’, says Peerasak

What nonsense, who believes this stuff? They were bored and asleep just like they are in governments...(Read More)

All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects

BRAVO!...(Read More)

Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns

"they are also very strict on the vehicle rental companies" This its one of the BIGGEST li...(Read More)

Dutch Ambassador raises Phuket road safety concerns

The thai officials are still selling nonsense about motorbike rental issues. Yesterday afternoon th...(Read More)

All Clear: Maya Bay ‘zero tolerance’ protection kicks into force with immediate effects

Come on Mr Worapoj, it really isn't that difficult to manage. Establish a single point of entry ...(Read More)

Greenpeace flagship ‘Rainbow Warrior’ to visit Phuket

Greenpeace has many vessels. When I am not mistaken the PN photo shows the RainBow Warrior that was ...(Read More)

Phuket fishing exclusion-zone maps get overhaul

Seeing the maps make you laugh. Typical thai confusing nonsense patching of non fishing zones, not c...(Read More)

Phuket officials ponder ‘Traffy Fondue’ for complaints tracking

PN was unable to find, so here another bla bla show activity. Why they not just give a email address...(Read More)

Greenpeace flagship ‘Rainbow Warrior’ to visit Phuket

So, they have used the wrong photo, no one is confused, except PN. Nitpick if you you wish, the fac...(Read More)

 

Phuket Condo.net
Big Move Phuket
Freedom Boardsports
Ocean Plastic Intertrade
Lofty Phuket
My Physio By Kanitta
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2018
Chattha
Tile-it
The Boathouse Phuket
JW Marriott Phuket
Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort
HeadStart International School Phuket
Ride 4 Kids
International Law office of Ake and Associates
Kantok Restaurant

 